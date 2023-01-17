In an attempt to evaluate the EET, an industry tool for ESG disclosure in financial markets, Clarity AI found that the level of disclosure in EETs was very low.

In the study's sample of 830 Article 8 funds, only 5% disclosed if they invest in firms that violate UN Global Compact principles or OECD guidelines for multinational enterprises, while only 10% of funds disclosed the share of their investments that were exposed to fossil fuels.

When analysing the funds that reported this data, the study found a serious problem of underreporting, describing it as a "challenge with data comprehensiveness and completeness".

Within the 83 Article 9 firms that disclosed information about exposure to fossil fuels, 21% of funds underreported exposure to fossil fuels by an average of 4 percentage points, with some funds underreporting by as much as 13 percentage points.

Meanwhile, within the 43 Article 9 managers that reported exposure to companies with UNGC or OECD violations, only one reported exposure.

However, Clarity AI's data suggested that 25 of these funds, or close to 60%, invest in at least one firm with violations.

This follows a November 2022 analysis in which Clarity AI found that nearly 20% of Article 9 funds had more than 10% of their investments in companies that violated UNGC principles or OECD guidelines for multinational enterprises.

Patricia Pina, head of product research and innovation at Clarity AI, said: "Although the EET is still being rolled out, a great deal of information can be gained by analysing existing submissions.

"It highlights the need for continuous clarity on the regulatory requirements of Article 9 funds while illustrating the need for a reliable data source to uncover violations and exposures."