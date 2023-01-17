MainStreet Partners: More sustainable bond funds could be Article 9

The annual issuance of GSS was bolstered by the auto industry

"The increased regulatory focus has led, rightly so, to asset managers being cautious in how they present their own ESG credentials," the fourth quarter trends report stated.

MainStreet Partners said one of the main challenges for Article 9 funds is that a manager must explain how a fund follows its sustainability profile.

The report found that funds that are confident in their sustainability profile would benefit from flows.

Figures up until November 2022 showed a decrease in flows of €700m. However, the report also stated there were "signs of encouragement" in the third quarter, when €1bn of new assets entered bond funds, with the majority going to Article 9 funds.

"We believe that funds that are seriously committed to invest in GSS bonds can leverage a robust taxonomy alignment to justify their sustainability credentials," said Max Roper, research analyst at MainStreet Partners. "Transparency and data is, and will continue to be, an essential feature of green bonds."

Overall issuance of GSS bonds fell during 2022, with the $845bn issued down from $1.1trn the year before. However, it was still higher than in 2020, when $611bn was issued.

Issuance by month was volatile, with a number of months seeing less than €15bn coming to market, while January, May, September and November, saw over €60bn in issuance in each month.

Moving with electric vehicles

The annual issuance of GSS was bolstered by the auto industry in 2022, which made up 19% of all bonds not issued by financial corporates.

"This does not even consider the pivotal role of utilities in providing EVs' charging infrastructure," said Roper. "Use of proceeds, such as the manufacture of EVs and batteries, are all covered by the European Taxonomy, and based on our analysis, are prime candidates for upcoming green bond issuance."