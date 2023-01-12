Home REIT 'reviewing options' as two tenants withhold rent

Home REIT said in a stock exchange announcement that troubles began following the publication of the short-selling report

Home REIT said in a stock exchange announcement that troubles with rent collection began following the publication of the short-selling report from Viceroy Research, which questioned the stability of the business.

"Since the publication of the report, the company has seen a general deterioration in its rent collection position and neither Big Help Group nor Noble Tree Foundation has paid rent contractually due for the quarter to 30 November 2022," the statement said.

Earlier this week, The Times reported the Noble Tree Foundation is refusing to pay the company, which specialises in housing for the homeless, £661,536 and is ready to hold back a further £202,000 because it has failed to receive promised funds to refurbish its properties.

Yesterday (12 January), City A.M. reported that Home REIT had previously struck a deal with its largest tenant Big Help Group and its two sister charities who were withholding £6m in rent in protest of the poor state of housing it provided.

The deal established two years' rent relief worth £5.5m from September. However, emails seen by the publication show Home REIT is looking to reengage on the agreement due to "exceptional circumstances".

In today's announcement, Home REIT said it was "reviewing all options to obtain payment of overdue rent from its tenants and additionally is taking further mitigating actions, including additional resourcing and increased engagement with its tenants".

It added that it was at a "late stage" of appointing a specialist supported housing property manager that would "assist the existing management team with tenant liaison and monitoring, rent collection and underlying asset performance".