TSC accuses IMF of avoiding public scrutiny over Mini Budget inquiry

Harriett Baldwin calls for change in policy

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Harriett Baldwin (pictured) was elected chair of the House of Commons' Treasury Select Committee in November.
Image:

The Treasury Select Committee has accused the International Monetary Fund of trying to avoid public scrutiny over the institution's criticism of the government’s Mini Budget after rejecting a request to appear in front of MPs.

The House of Commons committee has been pressing the IMF to give an on-the-record testimony after its intervention last year, when the organisation said it was "important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy" and asked the then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to reconsider his plans.

Harriett Baldwin, Conservative chair of the TSC and ex-Treasury minister, wrote in The Times today (11 January) that the IMF should change its guidance to allow its most senior officials to testify publicly before parliamentary committees of member nations.

Although she understood that the policy to IMF staff on interacting with politicians stated "officials cannot be compelled to testify before legislative bodies", she noted that the guidance and precedent "does not justify such an important international body ducking public scrutiny from elected politicians".

"If they will not, perhaps they could use the same discretion and avoid on-the-record commentary outside their normal on-the-record reporting cycle," she said.

According to The Times, IMF officials are due to meet the committee privately today, as part of a wider visit to London.

In September, the international body warned that Liz Truss' Mini Budget could have serious negative economic consequences, and recommended against its implementation.

The Fund said that due to elevated inflation pressures, it did not recommend "large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture".

It added that the tax cuts could lead to fiscal policy crossing purposes with monetary policy and added that "the nature of the UK measures will likely increase inequality".

