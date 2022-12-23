Crystal Amber switches sights following De La Rue failure

The move comes following an unsolicited offer made for Hurricane Energy on 2 November 2022, valuing the company at 7.7 pence per share, which the board recommended shareholders reject.

The investment trust revealed this morning it had sent Hurricane Energy's board a requisition notice to convene a general meeting to remove six directors and appoint two new ones.

Crystal Amber is seeking the removal of: Antony Maris, Richard Chaffe, Philip Wolfe, David Craik, John Wright and Juan Morera.

In place, the trust aims to appoint founder and CEO of Albion Energy Tony Buckingham and its managing director Franco Castelli.

At the same time, the board launched a formal sale process to establish if there was a bidder who would value the company at a price the board "considers attractive".

If the sale process does not result in a transaction, the board has stated it will commence a capital return programme of up to $70m, to be returned to shareholders in Q1.

In the absence of alternatives that would generate a better return, Hurricane Energy's board added it would engage in further distributions up to a total of $110m over 2023 and 2024, with a final distribution of up to $30m in 2025.

Crystal Amber described the firm as a "cash rich and cash generative ‘orphan asset' with no further growth potential", given its recent failure to achieve further regulatory approval.

As such, it believes failing an offer, the company would be best served under new management.

Hurricane Energy has been contacted for comment.