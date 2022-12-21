Infrastructure India trust sees NAV surge due to foreign exchange

In March, the trust’s annual report said that it had seen NAV fall to £168.7m

In the trust's interim results, the alternative investment market quoted infrastructure trust reported its NAV had increased as a result of foreign exchange rates, principally the weakness of the pound against the dollar.

This covers the six month period up to 30 September, a time the management said had been "dominated" by discussions of the sale of the trust's largest holding, Distribution Logistics Infrastructure, as well as Indian Energy Limited, the report said.

It added: "Both assets have interest from multiple buyers and further announcements will be made as and when appropriate."

Net liabilities for the trust grew to £85.7m in September, compared to £46.8m in March and £72.1m in September last year.

This is partially due to a new $6m increase in loans to IIP that were announced 31 August, as well as group working capital needs.

The trust, which has been listed since March 2008, also said that it would be holding its Annual General Meeting on 25 January 2023