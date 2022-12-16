JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income chair to retire next year

Bronwyn Curtis to retire as JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income chair at the next AGM.

After serving as chair since 2017 and holding the director's role since 2013, Curtis announced she will be retiring from the board at the next annual general meeting, due to take place in February 2023.

She will be succeeded by Richard Stagg, who has been on the trust's board since summer 2018 and is a former member of the British Diplomatic Service.

In the trust's final results for the year ending 30 September, Curtis made her last statement as chair, where she thanked her fellow directors and the wider team at JP Morgan for their support during her tenure.

She said: "I would also like to extend my thanks to our shareholders for their ongoing support. I wish the company's fortunes well for the future."

There were two other changes to the board alongside the new chair. Diana Choyleva and Kathryn Matthews have both been appointed to the board as non-executive directors, with effect from 1 March and 1 June 2023, respectively.

Matthews previously worked for Fidelity International where she was chief investment officer, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan), prior to which she worked at William M Mercer, AXA Investment Managers, Santander Global Advisers Inc and Baring Asset Management, and sat on several other boards.

Choyleva specialises in Chinese economy and politics, having previously worked as Lombard Street Research chief economist and head of research.

'Disappointing' final results

In the final results, Curtis touched on what she called "disappointing" performance during the period under review.

During the 12 months to September, the trust's performance lagged the benchmark, declining 16.2% in net asset value terms. The MSCI All Countries Asia ex Japan benchmark declined 13.9% during the same period.

The trust's share price total return fell 17.2% during the period, which has contributed a widening discount. According to the Association of Investment Companies, the trust is currently trading on a 10.53% discount.

In the report, Curtis said these declines were driven mainly by "an usually large number of adverse influences conspired to undermine Asian financial market sentiment in the year".

This included rising price pressures, which were compounded by the war in Ukraine and the issues of global supply chain bottlenecks left over from the Covid-19 pandemic.

All of this pushed the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to hike interest rates more aggressively than previously anticipated, which put added pressure on equity markets.

Curtis also said that Asian markets were dealing with long-term ramifications of China's sharp, self-inflicted slowdown and rising geo-political tensions between China and the west over China's "ambitions" in relation to Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The trust's managers, Robert Lloyd and Ayaz Ebrahim, reflected on these factors in their own report, stating "investor sentiment in Asian markets deteriorated significantly" during the time period.

Commenting on the returns, the pair echoed Curtis' sentiments that they were dissatisfied with the results, but urged investors to look beyond the volatility and focus on the long-term performance.

According to FE fundinfo data, the trust has made almost 570% total returns during the past decade, and made around 21% over five years.

The latter was the second worst returns in the IT Asia Pacific Equity Income sector, which is made up of five members. The trust's ten-year performance was the second best out of its peers.