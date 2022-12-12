Home REIT board denies allegations of misleading shareholders

In the notice, Home REIT's management said that following an internal investigation "the board reaffirms that the company's portfolio fulfils its sole focus of providing safe and secure accommodation to some of the most vulnerable in society, whilst generating shareholder value".

Last week law firm Harcus Parker said it was seeking compensation from the investment trust for a group of shareholders for significant losses on their investments as they claimed the company had not followed the original investment thesis.

The trust invests in the acquisition and creation of high-quality homeless accommodation across the UK, but Harcus Parker claimed that some of its underlying properties were being advertised for people who are not vulnerable or in need of care, and therefore would not qualify for exempt accommodation under the housing benefit rules.

Shareholders also claim the management had "overvalued" its property portfolio and the security of its revenue streams.

In today's notice, the trust's board addressed the shareholder lawsuit and the recent report from short-seller Viceroy Research, which raised doubts about the tenants' ability to pay rent, the prices Home REIT paid for some of its houses and the structure which determines how much the fund managers receive in fees.

On the back of this report the company's share price fell dramatically, hitting losses of 50% year-to-date at one point.

This partly fuelled its consequential exit from the FTSE 250, now due to be listed in the FTSE SmallCap.

The board said that the allegations made in Viceroy Research's report and the lawsuit "are without foundation and have caused unnecessary and significant disruption and losses to the company and its shareholders, the board has taken steps to maintain and enhance shareholder confidence".

They added: "The company's portfolio continues to operate effectively, with rents flowing from tenants, and continues to fulfill its objective of providing high quality, safe and secure accommodation with genuine social impact."

They added that in light of the short-seller's research it had conducted its own "enhanced audit procedures" which it said, "include a detailed review of the material allegations made against the company and its advisers".

The board said it continued to work "constructively" with its auditor in order to expedite the publication of its already delayed annual results, which it says will now be published "no later than 31 January 2023".

At present the deadline is 31 December 2022.

Home REIT shares plunge after short-seller criticism

In the notice, the management said it had undertaken a series of investor engagement meetings and presentations following the allegations to canvas investor feedback and detailed its renewed investment commitments, which included investing in its internal team and hiring more senior level investment professionals to work with the managers Charlotte Fletcher and Alex Baker.

The board added that Fletcher "has also decided to reduce her maternity leave, returning to work in January 2023".

It will also be hiring an experienced and specialist national property management firm, to carry out a full suite of property management services, including rent invoicing and collection and tenant liaison and monitoring, for which the trust will foot the bill.

At a board level, it will be appointing an additional non-executive director "particular focus on direct experience in property and ESG matters", which they said would be hired via an independent external agency.

Harcus Parker was contacted for comment.