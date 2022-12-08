BlackRock Frontiers trust sees sharp performance drop due to Eastern Europe overweight

The trust, which is managed by Sam Vecht and Emily Fletcher, sat at a discount of 10.4% as of 5 December.

According to the company's results for the year ended 30 September, the NAV per share has fallen 10.9% this year, compared to 53% growth in the year before, and below its benchmark's fall of 7.3%.

Due to the strong appreciation of the dollar, its sterling returns sit at 7.7%, compared to a growth of 12% in the benchmark.

The trust uses a blend of three benchmarks: The MSCI Emerging Markets index ex Selected Countries, MSCI Frontier Markets index and MSCI Saudi Arabia index.

Portfolio managers Sam Vecht and Emily Fletcher said that the Middle East had been the strongest performing region in the portfolio, "buoyed by elevated oil prices".

Emaar Properties, an Emirati real estate developer, was the top performer in the portfolio, rising 45% this year to a nine-year high. Fertiliser producer Fertiglobe (117% rise) and Air Arabia (62% rise) were also strong performers.

In contrast, Eastern Europe saw massive losses following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the energy crisis. Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air Holdings fell 68% due to recessionary fears and rising fuel costs.

Although the trust did not directly invest in Russia, many of its holdings saw sharp falls due to exposure to the country or Ukraine.

Hungarian bank OTP dropped 67%, as 15% of its business is exposed to Russia and Ukraine, while Polish clothing retailer LLP fell 47% as Russia represented 30% of revenues. Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo similarly fell 70%.

Southeast Asia was a mixed region for the trust, with countries such as Malaysia benefitting from commodity price strength and tourism recovery, however others such as Thailand and the Philippines grappled with high inflation.

The managers highlighted Indonesia as one of "our most preferred countries," due to the nation's steady GDP growth expectations and structural market reform.

Poland was also highlighted as an opportunity, with the market trading at the lowest level since 2003. Meanwhile, Latin America saw strong but volatile performance due to commodities.

Vecht and Fletcher said that the portfolio is broadly positioned in three areas: Post-pandemic reopening, energy price beneficiaries and macro recovery opportunities.

The managers said that they were hopeful that as global inflation starts to peak out, frontier and smaller emerging markets were "very well-positioned".

A final dividend of 4.25 cents per share is set to be issued at the end of the year, which along with the interim dividend of 2.75 cents, matches the total dividend issued the year before.

This was despite the revenue return per share falling from 7.09¢ to 6.35¢, and was supported by a proportion of brought forward revenue reserves, representing 9.4% of the total dividend.