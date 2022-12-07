Custodian changes name of £603m REIT to attract online investors

The £603m trust invests in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK.

A statement to the London Stock Exchange, the board of the trust said the name change "better reflects the company's primary focus and track record of generating income returns for shareholders".

It added it expects the change to make the REIT's shares "more prominent to retail investors, particularly those accessing via online platforms".

The trust was launched in March 2014 and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Over the past year it has lost 6% total return, and is trading at a discount of 16.39%, according to Hargreaves Lansdown data.

Following the name change, the investment policy remains unchanged with Richard Shepherd-Cross continuing to act as investment manager.

Shares in the trust will trade under the new name on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 8.00am on 8 December 2022.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, managing director of Custodian Capital, said the change of name to Custodian Property Income REIT "gives investors a much clearer understanding of the company's aim to provide shareholders with long term asset backed income and of our investment strategy".

He added he believed this is particularly important in the current environment where investors are seeking secure and growing income streams as a hedge against inflation.