Blackrock brings in abrdn investment director in UK equity teams reshuffle

Brownlee will be replacing Nick Little, who is stepping down from his portfolio management responsibilities and will be exploring opportunities inside and outside the firm.

Brownlee has joined the UK core equity team as a director, having previously spent the past 14 years at abrdn within its European, US and UK equity teams.

Working alongside Luke Chappell, she will immediately be appointed as co-manager across the UK Focus and UK +2% strategies and on the BGF United Kingdom fund.

In addition, the portfolio management of the BGF United Kingdom fund, currently run by the emerging companies team, which specialises in small- to mid-cap companies, will move to the UK core equity team under Luke Chappell.

Meanwhile, the management of the BFM UK fund will be moved under the remit of the emerging companies team and run by Ronald Arnold. The investment objectives of the funds will remain the same, Blackrock said.