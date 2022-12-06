UK IPO market forecast to bounce back in 2023

Nearly three quarters (72%) of UK equity capital markets leaders forecasted the rebound will occur in the second half of next year.

Large international banks, however, which generally place IPOs with an offer size above £250m, are even more optimistic.

AIM IPOs reach 13-year low in Q3

Around one in three from this group expect an earlier bounce back in the first half of 2023.

In 2022 the UK IPO market has been muted in comparison with 2021. Depressed equity markets were highlighted by respondents as the biggest barrier to its recovery.

The general view from the survey is that investors remain cautious, as ongoing volatility in equity markets and the global economy continue to attack confidence, but will be enticed by the right deals next year.

There is a belief that large carve outs, ESG-focused quality businesses or those with compelling valuations or high dividend yields remain attractive to investors.

When asked which sectors are expected to lead the opening of the IPO market, almost three in five leaders identified energy, specifically energy transition or renewables.

Other sectors mentioned included business services, tech or tech-enabled companies, healthcare and financial services.

Some expressed the view that companies coming to list will be defined first by quality rather than sector.

Aadam Brown, head of independent equity capital markets advisory at KPMG UK, said there is a "recognition of uncertainty in the market". But "there's more optimism for the second half of the year".

"Most of the leaders we surveyed anticipate that quality businesses will be able to buck the trend and list successfully," he said.

The focus on the latter half of 2023 "feels right", according to Brown, as the number of new companies preparing to IPO pre-summer, excluding those already waiting in the wings , "remains depressed, which is unsurprising as it can take at least six months to prepare for a listing".

High inflation, the interest rate hiking cycle, consumer spending and FY22 earnings, have helped depress the IPO market in 2022. Likewise investors pulling out of equities.

Nearly half of IPOs listed since 2020 have halved their issue price

Brown said the first half of 2023 will be crucial for greater visibility on the extent, duration and impact of these factors.

He added: "The return of fund flows into UK equities is a factor which will play a key role in the market's recovery, as redeployment of capital into UK equities is crucial for IPOs."

When looking ahead at what 2023 may bring for equity capital transactions, almost three in four leaders (72%) believe the bulk will be focused on repairing or defending balance sheets, which was strongly followed by M&A for consolidation plays by 64% of respondents.

Brown said: "The bottom line is that investors will be looking for resilient high-quality businesses, with good management teams and a strong and differentiated equity story.

"The outlook will be more positive for those who have managed to navigate the challenges of the last few years in a stable position with decent revenues and growth. These companies are more likely to capture the attention of investors in the early stages of the next IPO cycle."