Lindsell Train trust NAV down 3% due to fund group stake

These returns are better than the 7.3% fall in the benchmark MSCI World Index (including dividends), however.

The trust's 24.2% ownership of Lindsell Train Limited (LTL), which accounted for 42.7% of NAV at 30 September 2022, had the most bearing on performance.

LTL's valuation fell by 10.4%, reflecting its reduced funds under management, which dropped from £20.5bn to £18.6bn over the six months, £1.5bn due to net redemptions and £0.4bn due to falling market prices.

Fundsmith Equity lands only active spot in November's top ten most-bought

Julian Cazalet, chair of the trust, said Lindsell Train Limited "has suffered from more than two years of disappointing relative performance" across all its four equity strategies, which, together with widespread outflows from equity funds generally, underlies this loss of FUM.

Cazalet added, referring to LTL: "The experience of recent years illustrates the investment risk inherent in a fund management business that has a singular approach to investing."

Trust manager Nick Train admitted that "I must work harder than usual to maintain my native optimism" when faced with the performance, conflict in Ukraine, rising inflation and rising interest rates.

But, he added, "when I turn to the prospects for the businesses we are invested in - they appear brighter and brighter".

Turning to some of the trust's other holdings, Train said of Nintendo, its "content is beloved; new sales records for its games and devices are likely to be set for years to come".

Of RELX's Elsevier academic publishing division, he said, "it's hard to conclude anything but that RELX's customers are going to need even more of its data and analytics services in years to come".

On Heineken he said: "No one will complain if the stock gives another 15-fold increase over the next three decades - and looking at its brands and market opportunities - why shouldn't it?"

Summing up his statement, he said, "We don't own any companies where we don't expect their future to be better than the past".

Total return per share for the trust was -6.5%.