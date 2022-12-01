Peel Hunt profits wiped out as capital markets activity dries up

Pre-tax profits for the firm dropped to just £100,000 in the six months to 30 September 2022, compared to £29.5m in the year before. Revenue was also down substantially, falling 42.4% from £71.4m to £41.1m.

The collapse was largely driven by a 74% drop in investment banking fees, from £28.8m to just £7.5m.

Peel Hunt explained that in the first six months of the year, there had only been five UK IPOs, compared to 37 in the year before, while UK equity capital markets saw only 97 deals raising £7.9bn, compared to 257 deals raising £28.5bn in the year before.

Peel Hunt's share price fell by 5% following the publication of results, adding to the 60% drop the firm has seen in the last year.

However, the broker said it is increasing the "size and quality" of its corporate client base, adding 13 new clients, including four from the FTSE 350.