Peel Hunt profits wiped out as capital markets activity dries up

Fall to just £100,000

CEO of Peel Hunt Steven Fine
CEO of Peel Hunt Steven Fine

Peel Hunt’s profits before tax fell a staggering 99.7% in the last six months, following a drought of IPOs for the investment bank.

Pre-tax profits for the firm dropped to just £100,000 in the six months to 30 September 2022, compared to £29.5m in the year before. Revenue was also down substantially, falling 42.4% from £71.4m to £41.1m.

The collapse was largely driven by a 74% drop in investment banking fees, from £28.8m to just £7.5m.

Peel Hunt explained that in the first six months of the year, there had only been five UK IPOs, compared to 37 in the year before, while UK equity capital markets saw only 97 deals raising £7.9bn, compared to 257 deals raising £28.5bn in the year before.

Peel Hunt's share price fell by 5% following the publication of results, adding to the 60% drop the firm has seen in the last year.

However, the broker said it is increasing the "size and quality" of its corporate client base, adding 13 new clients, including four from the FTSE 350.

North American trusts on widest discounts across the industry

CEO Steven Fine said: "Equity capital markets activity has been at a multi-decade low and market volumes have reduced materially during this period.

"This is due to several factors, including investor redemptions, institutional investors building up cash positions and retail investors being more cautious as equity markets responded to rising inflation, the cost-of-living crisis and the possibility of a lengthy UK recession.

"A return to a normalised interest rate environment has inevitably created short-term challenges but it may also present a number of medium-term opportunities. Whilst we expect that private capital will continue to be a valuable source of funding for UK companies, a repricing of debt should drive a resurgence in public equity finance."

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
