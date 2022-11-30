Food inflation hits fresh high of 12.4% in November

According to the latest data from the British Retail Consortium, fresh food inflation led the increase during the month, up 14.3% from 13.3% in October and higher than the three-month average rate of 13.1%.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said that prices for meat, eggs and dairy have been hit by rocketing energy costs, as well as rising costs of animal feed and transport. Meanwhile, higher input costs have also filtered through to price tags for coffee.

Non-food inflation rose to 4.8% in November, up from 4.1% the previous month. Overall shop price inflation rose to 7.4%, up from 6.6% in October, another record since the BRC index started in 2005.

Dickinson added that while there are signs that cost pressures and price rises might start to ease in 2023, 'Christmas cheer' will be "dampened this year as households cut back on seasonal spending in order to prioritise the essentials".

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: "With prices still rising, the cost of Christmas will be higher this year and shoppers will be managing their budgets more closely than at any time since the start of the cost-of-living crisis."

"Retailers are now responding by offering seasonal savings and price cuts and will be hopeful of an uptick in shopper spend as we move into December."