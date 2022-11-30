Chrysalis reduces performance fee

In a London Stock Exchange notice published today (30 November), the board said the decision had been made "in order to ensure long term alignment between the management team and Chrysalis shareholder interests".

The current performance fee is 20% of absolute gains, based on an NAV total return over a hurdle rate of 8% per annum compound.

The investment trust has endured a tough 2022, experiencing a near 10% decline in its net asset value since June, a downturn mainly driven by its private equity holding, according to the management's latest results.

Year-to-date, Chrysalis Investment trust has lost 73.7%, according to FE fundinfo data, more than the average IT Growth Capital trust (52.6%).

Private holdings cause biggest knock to Chrysalis NAV

One of its main unlisted holdings, Klarna, today claimed it expected to be profitable on a monthly basis in 2023, turning the tide on its underperformance this year.

On the new performance fee, the company said the "current 'high water mark'" set in September last year will be maintained.

The new fee will need to be approved by shareholders and if it is passed, the changes will come into effect from the start of the company's current financial year.

It added that the new amount will be be fulfilled by shares, excluding tax and other liabilities attributable to receipt of the performance fee which will be satisfied in cash, with a deemed issue price set at the higher of NAV and share price as at the year-end in respect of which the fee accrues.

Commenting on the proposal, Stifel analyst Iain Scouller said the board and manager have spent the best part of a year trying to agree a new performance fee arrangement following the payment of a "substantial fee" in the year to September 2021, a level they said was "based on unrealised gains just prior to the significant fall in the portfolio valuation".

Looking at details, albeit few at this stage, Scouller said: "Based on the summary, it appears as though the one-year calculation period for the fee remains.

"It is also based on NAV performance above the higher of the high-water mark and the hurdle rate.

"Previously, we thought a fee more akin to a private equity 'carried interest' structure would be more appropriate, with this calculated over a longer timeframe than a year, and also based on realised gains, rather than unrealised."

He added that, with the limited information provided "neither of these points seem to have been addressed and if this is the case, it appears to be a missed opportunity for reform".