State Street cuts fees on emerging markets ETF

More than halved

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
State Street cuts fees on emerging markets ETF

State Street Global Advisors has more than halved the total expense ratio of its emerging markets ETF.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF will see its TER fall from 0.42% to 0.18%, trimming 24 basis points from the fund.

The move, which comes into effect from 5 December, will be accompanied by an updated supplement for the 11-year-old fund.

Deep Dive: 'This time is different' for emerging market equities

Tracking the MSIC Emerging Markets index, the fund comprises 1,308 holdings, with China, India, Taiwan and Korea each representing more than 10% of the ETF.

The ETF's largest holding is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, followed by Samsung, Tencent and Alibaba.

According to its latest factsheet, both the fund and index have suffered losses over one, three and five years, with the ETF down 31.3% over the past 12 months.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Downing poaches M&G fixed income director for capital solutions fund

AMF seeks record fine for H2O AM and decade-long ban for its chief

More on ETFs

The gold mining ETF has been downgraded from Article 8 to Article 6
ETFs

LGIM strips gold mining ETF of ESG label

Downgraded to Article 6

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 28 November 2022 • 1 min read
The changes will be effective from 30 November.
ETFs

Invesco strengthens ESG criteria for corporate bond and emerging markets ETFs

Policy and methodology changes

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 24 November 2022 • 1 min read
The ETF is the firm's first covered call strategy in the European market
ETFs

Global X launches firm's first synthetic ETF

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Private markets allocation boom may be 'overblown'

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
02

AMF seeks record fine for H2O AM and decade-long ban for its chief

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
03

Hargreaves Lansdown appoints head of multi-manager funds

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

Amundi downgrades €45bn of Article 9 funds

25 November 2022 • 2 min read
05

EU warned of regulatory failure on securitisation

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
06

Downing poaches M&G fixed income director for capital solutions fund

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
06 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - December 2022

Register now
Trustpilot