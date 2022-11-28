State Street cuts fees on emerging markets ETF

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF will see its TER fall from 0.42% to 0.18%, trimming 24 basis points from the fund.

The move, which comes into effect from 5 December, will be accompanied by an updated supplement for the 11-year-old fund.

Tracking the MSIC Emerging Markets index, the fund comprises 1,308 holdings, with China, India, Taiwan and Korea each representing more than 10% of the ETF.

The ETF's largest holding is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, followed by Samsung, Tencent and Alibaba.

According to its latest factsheet, both the fund and index have suffered losses over one, three and five years, with the ETF down 31.3% over the past 12 months.