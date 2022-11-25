BoE's Ramsden: Autumn Statement not enough to stop rate hikes

Ramsden made it clear that another large hike was his preferred option

Speaking yesterday (24 November), Ramsden warned the central bank still needed to tighten monetary policy "to ensure a sustainable return of inflation to target".

He pushed back against Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's claims earlier this month, who said in the Autumn Statement that the £55bn in budget deficit reduction announced would give room for interest rates to be "significantly lower".

Ramsden explained the vast majority of measures in the statement "do not come into effect until April 2025 so will have very little effect" on the three-year forecast horizon used by the bank.

While the central bank said that it would reconsider plans for future hikes if the government introduced policies to curb inflation immediately, Ramsden made it clear that another large hike was his preferred option.

"If the outlook suggests more persistent inflationary pressures, then I will continue to vote to respond forcefully," he said.

Ramsden said that although he preferred "further tightening", he would "consider the case for" cutting rates if inflation seemed to soften before the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting in December.

The bank was also criticised yesterday by former governor Mervyn King, who said in a speech that "intellectual errors" by central banks had caused inflation to spike, and they would now fail to hike rates enough to deal with the problem.

"A premature end to the monetary squeeze needed to bring core inflation down would result in a more prolonged recession than is necessary. But political pressures on central banks will push them in that direction," he said.

This attitude was pushed back against by BoE chief economist Huw Pill, who spoke earlier this week.

He said central banks had taken a "risk management approach erring on the side of more policy support" because they believed risks were "heavily skewed to the downside".

While policy ended up being "over-stimulative", he argued that this not been an "important driver" of inflation.

Pill also said that although rates are not likely to rise about 5%, there was "still some more to do" to tackle inflation.