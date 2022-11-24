Government U-turns on regulation call in power

In a statement released last night, economic secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith said: "The government has decided not to proceed with the intervention power at this time."

The measure was due to be included as an amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Bill currently making its way through Parliament.

It would have given the Government the power to veto financial regulations deemed not to be encouraging the competitiveness of the UK financial services sector post-Brexit.

But a statement from the Treasury said: "Having consulted further, we are of the view that the existing provisions in the bill are currently sufficient and will already allow us to seize the opportunities of Brexit by tailoring financial services regulation to UK markets to bolster our competitiveness".

It added: "We have always been keen to find the right balance between increased responsibility for the regulators, with clear accountability, appropriate democratic input, and transparent oversight.

"We remain committed to the operational independence of the financial services regulators."

Former FCA chair Charles Randell had warned the Financial Services Bill with the intervention power included 'risks regulators' independence'.

Randell, who stood down as chair at the end of May after four years, wrote in The Times that the government "should leave the independent institutions which deliver financial regulation to do their job".

He had cautioned in May, just before he left, that the plans could create "a strong channel" for lobbyists from the financial services industry.