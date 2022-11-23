Investec warns of 'perilous position' following Digital 9 manager departures

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Following the departures of Digital 9 Infrastructure managers Thor Johnsen and Andre Karihaloo, Investec has warned the trust is now in a “perilous position”.

The departure of Johnsen and Karihaloo, who left their roles as head of digital infrastructure and investment director at Triple Point respectively, is "a difficult blow to take," according to Investec.

While Investec acknowledged that "bumps in the road" are inevitable in a new company, it said it had previously raised concerns over corporate governance, over-leverage and a lack of transparency.

The firm highlighted new manager Ben Beaton is not a digital infrastructure specialist, and that since its IPO last year, the trust has lost both its first chair and now Johnsen and Karihaloo.

Investec added that this "likely explains" why the firm's capital markets day had been cancelled with short notice and little.

Warnings

There is now a "material uncertainty over the long-term management of the vehicle and its current over-leveraged position".

"There is not a huge amount of precedent within the listed infrastructure space where key individuals have left management teams in this manner and with immediate effect," the note read.

"We believe that yesterday's developments leave the company in an increasingly challenged position," Investec concluded.

It said that it had attempted to speak to the chair yesterday following the resignations, "but he was not available".

Investec suggested a number of options for the board, including retaining Triple Point as investment manager, moving to other management options, or merging with another trust.

Investec noted the seed asset had been managed by the original investment team for six years prior to the IPO.

The management team made a concentrated and "risky" investment in Arqiva just a month ago, leaving the RCF substantially drawn, according to Investec.

The company also has a further £160m off-balance sheet financing in addition to drawing down on the RCF.

"D9 is unlikely to raise further equity in the short-term as it currently trades at a discount to NAV and recent fundraises have disappointed," Investec added.

