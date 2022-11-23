Amati poaches Sanlam sales director

Tom Whitfield joins

clock • 1 min read
Amati poaches Sanlam sales director

Amati Global Investors has appointed Tom Whitfield as sales director for its London and South East business, following the recent expansion of its fund range.

Whitfield joins the Edinburgh-based fund house from Sanlam Investments, where he was account director with responsibility for wholesale and institutional clients across the London region.

He also spent five years in investment management with the London office of Brewin Dolphin, as part of a team managing discretionary and advisory client portfolios. 

Amati names fund manager for global equities strategy

Whitfield is an associate member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and holds the CISI Investment Advice Diploma in Investments and Securities, and its qualification in Private Client Advice. 

He will work alongside Jon Woolley, London sales director at Amati, and joins a team led by head of intermediary sales Colin Thomson and head of sales and marketing Rachel Le Derf.

Paul Jourdan, Amati founder and CEO, said the appointment was needed following the launch of the TB Amati Strategic Metals fund last year, and the addition of the TB Amati Strategic Innovation fund in May.

Jourdan said: "Growth in our professional intermediary client base, and the addition of two new fund propositions, made expansion of our sales team important for enabling us to continue delivering the high levels of service clients have come to expect, so we are delighted to welcome Tom to the team."

Related Topics

More on Business roles

McGlynn first joined Standard Life Investments in 1998, entering the firm on its graduate scheme.
Business roles

abrdn sales veteran Stuart McGlynn departs after 24 years

Head of EMEA, global banks

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 08 November 2022 • 1 min read
Nick Webb joins Waverton from abrdn
Business roles

Waverton poaches abrdn business development manager Nick Webb

Moves after 12 years

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 08 November 2022 • 1 min read
Schramade will work closely with the firm’s sustainable investment team and regional specialists
Business roles

Schroders appoints head of sustainability client advisory

Newly-created role

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 03 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford European Growth trust NAV tumbles 40%

22 November 2022 • 1 min read
02

abrdn set to return to FTSE 100

22 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

'It is not the 70s': OBR defends optimistic growth rates

23 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

Digital 9 Infrastructure lead managers step down

22 November 2022 • 1 min read
05

Investec warns of 'perilous position' following Digital 9 manager departures

23 November 2022 • 2 min read
06

North American trusts on widest discounts across the industry

22 November 2022 • 3 min read
23 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot