Amati poaches Sanlam sales director

Whitfield joins the Edinburgh-based fund house from Sanlam Investments, where he was account director with responsibility for wholesale and institutional clients across the London region.

He also spent five years in investment management with the London office of Brewin Dolphin, as part of a team managing discretionary and advisory client portfolios.

Whitfield is an associate member of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and holds the CISI Investment Advice Diploma in Investments and Securities, and its qualification in Private Client Advice.

He will work alongside Jon Woolley, London sales director at Amati, and joins a team led by head of intermediary sales Colin Thomson and head of sales and marketing Rachel Le Derf.

Paul Jourdan, Amati founder and CEO, said the appointment was needed following the launch of the TB Amati Strategic Metals fund last year, and the addition of the TB Amati Strategic Innovation fund in May.

Jourdan said: "Growth in our professional intermediary client base, and the addition of two new fund propositions, made expansion of our sales team important for enabling us to continue delivering the high levels of service clients have come to expect, so we are delighted to welcome Tom to the team."