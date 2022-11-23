Ox Capital Management launches ex-Japan Asian equities fund

The fund will focus on Asia ex-Japan equities with the flexibility to invest up to 20% of net asset value in non-Asian equities.
Ox Capital Management has launched the OxCap Dynamic Asia UCITS fund investing in Asian equities excluding Japan.

It will hold a concentrated portfolio of 30 to 50 stocks, focused on technology, healthcare, financials, and consumer discretionary sectors.

The fund will focus on Asia ex-Japan equities with the flexibility to invest up to 20% of net asset value in non-Asian equities. 

Standard fees on the fund are 75bps for the annual management charges (AMC) and the ongoing fund charge (OCF) is 90bps. There is also a founder programme with lower fees of 55bps for the AMC and an OCF of 70bps. 

Edinburgh Investment trust NAV fell 8.2% partly blaming 'self made' UK problems

OxCap will use its distribution partnership with Fidante Partners to provide European intermediary and institutional investors with access to the fund.

The fund aims to provide an absolute return and capital growth above the benchmark index, which is the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index, over the long term. 

It is also expected to meet the classification of Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). 

Founded in June 2021, emerging market fund house OxCap is led by Joseph Lai, who is also chief investment officer.

Lai was previously lead portfolio manager for Platinum Asset Management's high-performing Platinum Asia Fund which also invested in a diversified portfolio of Asian (ex-Japan) equities. 

He has managed money for clients for over 17 years investing in emerging markets and Asia.  

Lai said: "Asia is leading the way with faster growth than developed markets, and strong domestic companies emerging as global leaders. Asian markets are attractively valued with Asian equities outperforming the developing markets over the last 35 years. 

"We aim to capitalise on the sheer scale and growth in Asia as well as other emerging markets over the next decade."

 

