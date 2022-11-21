US private equity firm looks to IPO infrastructure trust on London Stock Exchange

One of the sectors the trust will invest in will be transport and logistics Infrastructure. | Credit: iStock

The trust, managed by the firm's advisory arm Astatine Advisors, will invest in mid-cap, core-plus infrastructure assets in three key sectors; transport and logistics infrastructure, utility-related infrastructure and digital infrastructure.

The group have set a target issue of 300 million shares at £0.01 each in the capital of the company at 100p per ordinary share. The trust has access to an initial portfolio of assets of £98.5m and a total pipeline of £539.8m.

The portfolio of investments will primarily be located in the US, Canada, UK and Europe and be composed of assets and businesses with defensive and "largely uncorrelated" cashflows across investment themes and structured for exit visibility.

The investments will be under direct control of the investment manager, which will be actively involved on portfolio company boards and control of operational levers.

Richard Morse, chair of the trust, said: "The direct and active investment approach adopted by the investment team facilitates control over operational levers and investment decisions while the focus on cashflows and inflation linkage supports the defensive investment strategy well suited to the macro-economic environment."

Andrew Bishop, co-managing partner Astatine Advisers, said that the three key sectors would provide a "compelling risk adjusted return" over the long term and access "key enduring investment themes" of digitalisation, efficient movement of goods and the provision of essential services.

"We believe this focussed approach to key attractive sectors will provide compelling risk adjusted returns over the long term," he added.

The trust is targeting an annual NAV total return per ordinary share of between 8 to 10% over the medium-term following the full investment of the net initial proceeds.

It expects to pay dividends of 4.5p from 31 December 2023, rising to 5p in the financial year ending 31 December 2024, followed by a progressive dividend.