Autumn Statement 22: Sustainable investors unconvinced by climate commitments

In the section of the statement dedicated to growth, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reiterated the importance of battling climate change to the UK's future.

"Cheap, low carbon, reliable energy must sit at the heart of any modern economy," he stated. "Unless we act radically, we will bankrupt our economy and ruin our planet".

Hunt then proceeded to confirm the government will proceed with nuclear plant Sizewell C, a £700m investment.

He also outlined a "new ambition" to reduce energy consumption from buildings and industry by 15% by 2030 along with new funding of £6bn from 2025 for energy efficiency.

A new energy task force will be set up to determine how to fund the additional money into projects that need it.

The chancellor also confirmed, "despite the economic pressure", the UK's commitment to the Glasgow Climate Pact agreed at COP26, which included a 68% reduction in its emissions by 2030.

"With the existential vulnerability we face now would be the wrong time to step back from our international climate responsibilities," the chancellor said.

Question marks over policies

However, despite all these positive sentiments and announcements, the sustainable investment community was not fully convinced.

"Judgement on whether or not these programmes are adequate to truly make a dent in the necessary refurbishments around the country will be reserved for their unveiling," said Laura Hoy, ESG analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Questions were raised over the windfall tax, which was accelerated and extended. The chancellor said that he was keen not to "deter investment" and "recognise the cyclical nature of energy businesses".

The Energy Profits Levey of 35% would be implemented from 1 January to the end of March 2028, along with a further levy on electricity generators.

"The increased tax rate does little to combat the loopholes that allow oil and gas companies to duck their tax obligations by reinvesting in new projects," said Hoy. "The eco-credentials of those projects are not tied to these breaks, so there is no added incentive for reinvestment in green energy instead of handing those funds over to the government."

The tax on windfall profits for oil and gas companies will reach a peak of £10.8bn in the next tax year, dropping to £4.1bn by 2027/28 tax year.

Jamie Maddock, an equity analyst at Quilter Cheviot, added the windfall tax on oil and gas companies also needed a close eye to see how it might impact energy companies' investment into the net zero transition.

"We are yet to see a meaningful drop off from the likes of Shell and BP in investment, though it is likely to be the smaller players whose spending could be threatened by this further government intervention," he commented. "These smaller firms play as equally an important role as the giants in reducing the UK's dependence on overseas oil and gas."

Shares in BP and Shell are trading lower after the chancellor unveiled a bigger-than-expected increase to the windfall tax from 25% to 35% versus expectations for a rise to 30%, explained Victoria Scholar, head of investment for interactive investor.

Meanwhile, the levy on electricity companies will be higher at 45% but be limited to generators whose "in-scope generation" output exceeds 100GWh across the period and only apply to returns exceeding £10m.

The tax take from the electricity generators will hit £4.1bn next tax year and then fall to £1.5bn by 27/28.

Tom Gilby, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said the inclusion of low carbon companies meant they are "now firmly in the crosshairs".

"It remains to be seen how much of this investment will ultimately be threatened, but with this windfall tax landing at the same time as interest rates and inflation raising the cost of funding new projects, it could be more detrimental than when first designed," he continued.

Gilby stated the policy needed to "monitored closely" or "the transition to net zero could be put in doubt".

However, despite electricity companies like SSE, Drax, Centrica and National Grid selling off initially, many of them recovered following the announcement the energy price guarantee will remain in place for a further 12 months.

Along with the windfall tax, the chancellor also looked to EVs as a way to raise funds, announcing they would no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty from April 2025. This will raise £515m in the 2025/26 tax year rising to £1.6bn in the 2027/28 tax year.

"The introduction of vehicle excise duty on electric vehicles from 2025 (currently exempt) will reduce the incentive for those considering switching to the greener form of transport," commented senior European economist and strategist from Schroders, Azad Zangana.