Vanguard expands ESG range with two credit ETFs

The ESG EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF tracks the Bloomberg MSCI EUR Corporate Liquid Bond Screened index and will be available for an ongoing charges figure of 0.11% for unhedged share classes and 0.16% for hedged share classes.

The ESG USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF tracks the Bloomberg MSCI USD Corporate Float-Adjusted Liquid Bond Screened index and has an OCF of 0.11% for unhedged share classes and 0.16% for hedged share classes.

Both have been listed on the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse, Borsa Italiana, SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam.

Vanguard's exclusionary ESG funds work by tracking benchmarks derived from commonly used and available market-capitalisation-weighted indices, which give a weighted exposure to companies in the relevant target markets.

Transparent screening criteria is then applied to avoid or reduce exposure to certain industries or business activities that may not be aligned with investors ESG preferences, such as firearms, tobacco or fossil fuels.

Fong Yee Chan, head of ESG strategy for UK and Europe at Vanguard, said: "Today's launches provide additional building blocks for investors seeking to construct broadly diversified, balanced portfolios, at a low cost, in a way that aligns with their preferences."

The new ETFs are managed by Vanguard's Fixed Income Group, which manages more than $1.6trn in assets across the globe, and draws on the diverse perspectives and knowledge of more than 170 team members.