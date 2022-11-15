Autumn Statement 22 preview: What should markets expect?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Statement would "put our public finances on a sustainable trajectory" after the market turmoil that followed Liz Truss's Mini Budget in September, which preceded her and former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's resignation.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday (13 November), Sunak said "financial conditions in the UK have stabilised". To maintain that stability, he said the government would need to deliver "on the expectations of international markets".

"Part of our job is not just to bring stability back to the system, which we will do, but it is also to lay the foundations for the economy to recover and grow. That is how we are going to be able to cut people's taxes over time and support public services," he added.

This week's Autumn Statement will unveil the government's fiscal consolidation plans over the coming years, with the chancellor considering "eye-watering" choices to restore sustainability in the public finances.

Sanjay Raja, senior economist at Deutsche Bank, said the firm expects Chancellor Hunt's inaugural fiscal statement to "highlight the harsh realities facing the public finances, as the energy price shock unfolds, interest costs soar, and the economic backdrop deteriorates significantly".

Tax hikes

One of the most widely predicted measures is expected to be an extension of a four year freeze on income tax thresholds by two years to 2027/28, as well as freezing tax-free allowances for most income tax bands, along with inheritance tax, pensions tax, capital gains tax and dividend tax, at current levels.

"Dividends are a popular way of creating a regular income from investments and therefore reducing the allowance or scrapping it altogether could end up meaning those who rely on dividends for the bulk, or all of their regular income, will see this taxed at a much higher level," said Shaun Moore, chartered financial planner at Quilter.

There has also been speculation that Hunt could reduce the threshold for the highest 45p rate from £150,000 to £125,000 in order to direct some of the pain towards the wealthiest population.

Other possible moves include raising council tax by 3% to generate further funds to support social care and public services, hiking pensions and benefits in line with inflation and postponing the introduction of the lifetime social care cap.

According to reports this week, an increase in both the duration and scale of the windfall tax on oil and gas 'excess profits' is also on the table. This would involve extending the windfall tax on oil and gas companies by an additional two years to 2028 and by a higher rate.

Spending and energy bills

According to calculations by Deutsche Bank, the chancellor is expecting £20bn to £25bn in spending cuts over the next five fiscal years, which will likely come by imposing nominal cash freezes to departmental budgets, with spending budgets likely to be topped up minimally going forward.

"Capex plans are also likely to be trimmed over the coming years. And 'efficiency savings' are likely to feature as part of the chancellor's plans to fill the fiscal hole," said Raja.

"This will help offset some of the spending rises expected with welfare and pensions payments now likely to be topped up by inflation rather than earnings growth."

Regarding the outlook for energy bills, Hunt said on Sunday that government support will be targeted only at the most vulnerable after 2023.

Documents submitted to the Office for Budget Responsibility indicate that he intends to extend the scheme for a further six months at a considerably reduced cost of £20bn.

"We have to recognise that one of the reasons for the instability that followed the Mini Budget was that people were worried that we were exposing British public finances to the volatility of the international gas market," Hunt said.

"There has to be some constraints to it. But, yes, we will continue to support families and I will explain exactly how we are going to do that."

Deutsche Bank's Raja added that heightened uncertainty on energy support "will not help confidence" and that outlining a potential plan will be important for households and businesses.

"With chancellor Hunt now expected to announce a successor to the Energy Price Guarantee this Thursday, this will have important implications for the growth and inflation outlooks," he said.

Hunt also pledged "a long-term plan for clean energy, green energy and cheap energy" to ensure that Britain is never again left to the mercy of international events like Russia's war in Ukraine.