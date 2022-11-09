Crystal Amber accuses De La Rue of defamation over market manipulation claims

Writing to shareholders, Crystal Amber chair Christopher Waldron recommended they vote against the continuation of Loosemore as director and chair of De La Rue, for which a general meeting has been convened on 2 December.

Crystal Amber is an AIM-listed Guernsey-based investment trust with £115m in total assets, currently trading on a 20% discount, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies, aiming to maximise capital return "by way of timely disposals, including trade stales of the company's strategic holdings".

Earlier this year, the trust approved a change to its investment policy that means it must realise all remining investments by the end of 2023 and return the invested cash to shareholders.

This is the second resignation call Crystal Amber has made this year, with its earlier requisition for the removal of Allied Minds non-executive director Harry Rein being withdrawn following Rein's departure.

De La Rue was founded in 1821 and trades in currency and authentication solutions, such as producing banknotes.

In the notice of general meeting issued by De La Rue, it stated the board had "engaged with Crystal Amber on a number of occasions to understand its concerns and so is disappointed it has chosen to pursue this course of action," a statement Crystal Amber argued implies the resignation request was linked to "criticism of poor business performance".

In his letter to shareholders, Waldron declared this statement to be "both misleading and untrue", adding that it was "most unusual" to requisition a general meeting regarding the continued role of a director outside the normal AGM.

He said: "The announcement neglected to mention the real proximate cause for the resignation request: that in an email to Richard Bernstein, Kevin Loosemore accused Crystal Amber of market manipulation in seeking to promote a financial plan that is expected to result in a significant and sustained rise in De La Rue's share price."

In an RNS statement, De La Rue said the reason for the general meeting was to "bring this matter to a conclusion in short order", to enable it to "continue to deliver, without unnecessary distraction, its strategy for the long-term benefit of its shareholders as a whole".

‘Market manipulation'

On 25 October, Loosemore responded to an email sent by Crystal Amber manager and investment adviser Richard Bernstein the previous day, suggesting the actions proposed by the company's second largest shareholder would cause a "short term ‘blip' in the share price" that could be used to "mitigate your losses", an action he suggested could be considered "market manipulation".

Following legal advice, Crystal Amber declared it believes this statement to be "libellous", adding it is "clearly defamatory".

It also suggested the statement is inconsistent with the behaviour expected of the chair of a listed company and in contrary to the principles set out in its 2022 reports and accounts, which state the chair's role is to "promote a culture of openness and debate".

"Importantly, it is illustrative of poor judgment," Waldron added. "The same poor judgment manifests itself by De La Rue having failed to deliver on its turnaround plan, having produced two profit warnings in 2022 and a share price that languishes on eight times earnings."

In January 2022, according to the letter to shareholders, Loosemore wrote to Bernstein arguing the "real fix" for De La Rue was in the "2028/30 time horizon", that "moving share price news flow is only a temporary action and only benefits sellers" and that he was "overexposed" to the company, which Waldron suggests is proof Loosemore is no longer an "impartial and independent chair".

He referenced a further communication of October 2022, in which Loosemore suggested he had worked for free during his tenure at De La Rue due to the decline in share price, which Waldron disputes.

"Crystal Amber notes that Kevin Loosemore purchased 947,840 shares at 110p a share," he wrote. "His unrealised loss is approximately £142,000. Since becoming chair in October 2019, Kevin Loosemore's fees as a non-executive director amount to £625,000."

Value release solution

In July 2022, Crystal Amber wrote to De La Rue's chair and chief executive, asking them to invite the trust to appoint a non-executive director as a long-term 10% shareholder.

Following a proposal and the attendance of board meetings in July and September 2022, Loosemore rejected the request, which Crystal Amber accepted, but declared "misguided".

In a letter to Loosemore on 24 October 2022, following two profit warnings and prediction of a third, Bernstein said that despite the proposed non-executive director "jumping through all of your hoops", De La Rue would "prefer to keep the problems and turmoil in house".

He added that his "continuing silence" would make the trust "complicit", in what he described as "turmoil".

Crystal Amber had sought to use the position to improve the share price of the company with several key issues.

It requested De La Rue to reduce its head office and plc cost base, as the former FTSE 100 constituent now holds a market capitalisation of £187m, while spending £10m per annum in costs. It also paid its eight board members £2.1m in 2022.

It argued the turnaround strategy had failed, adding that more than half of the total market capitalisation was owed to a £100m equity infusion from 2020.

Crystal Amber said cost cutting was "not a long-term strategy" and argued that top line growth was required to turn the firm's fortunes around but had found De La Rue was "unable to communication a strategy for growth".

It also suggested that the strategic value of currency and authentication had been undervalued, arguing that £440m of shareholder value could be generated if this was better focused on.

Crystal Amber finally suggested that, with the agreement of its pension fund trustees, De La Rue should "dispose of its pension scheme".

General meeting

Concluding his letter, Waldron gave four reasons that shareholder should vote against Loosemore as chair in the new general meeting, despite Loosemore's re-election in July being confirmed with 97.8% of the shareholder vote.

These are: the failure of the three year turnaround plan; two profit warnings in 2022; failure to act as an "impartial and independent chair and director acting in the best interests of all shareholders"; and a "misleading" RNS and resolution surrounding the "true reason" for the resignation request, which is "indicative of a deeper leadership malaise".

A spokesperson for De La Rue told Investment Week: "The board disagrees with what Crystal Amber says in its open letter.

"It has made its position clear previously and has no further comment."