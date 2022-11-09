COP27: US debuts carbon markets plan as financial climate alliances face fresh criticism

US climate envoy John Kerry formally announced the scheme at the COP27 Climate Summit morning, as the overnight results of the US midterm elections suggested the White House' climate policy agenda could receive an unexpected boost after the Democrats performed better than anticipated.

It remains unclear at this stage if the party can retain control of the Senate and House of Representatives, but the Republicans failed to secure many of the gains they were expecting, with the results set to be interpreted as something of a vindication of Joe Biden's presidency.

The plan announced by Kerry - dubbed the new Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA) - aims to drive private investment into energy transition plans in developing countries that can ramp up deployment of clean energy and precipitate the retirement of fossil fuel assets.

Bank of America, Microsoft, PepsiCo, and Standard Chartered Bank are among the corporates to have expressed an interest in supporting the new initiative once it is formally launched, while Chile and Nigeria have also indicated they could take part.

Calls for ramping up flows of climate finance that can help developing countries cut their emissions, bolster the climate resilience of their infrastructure, and manage the loss and damage caused by climate impacts have dominated the first days of the COP27 Climate Summit. Demands for action are set to intensify over the course of the conference.

However, industrialised nations are broadly resisting calls for increases in direct climate funding, arguing that economic headwinds make it difficult to mobilise the level of spending demanded by poorer nations. Earlier this week, the US, UK, Canada, and Australia were called out for falling billions of dollars short of meeting their "fair share" of the missed $100bn climate finance target.

Kerry yesterday insisted the bulk of climate finance flowing to developing countries needed to come from the private sector, arguing that "no nation on the planet has enough money in their public budgets to solve the problem".

As such, governments are exploring a range of proposals that aim to significantly increase flows of climate finance without placing fresh demands on national treasuries.

The US is hoping the ETA could provide one such initiative and is calling on both companies and sovereign funds to sign up for the scheme, which aims to create a "high-integrity" framework that sets the rules for how independently verified carbon credits could be sold to businesses looking to use them to advance their climate goals.

The White House envisages the ETA borrowing from the approach tested by the Lowering Emissions by Accelerating Forest Finance (LEAF) coalition, which aims to ensure that emissions reductions achieved through forest-related projects are real, additional, and meet the particular policy or investment needs of host regions.

Under the new proposals, similar validation would be provided for energy transition projects in developing countries, providing companies with credible carbon credits that can be used to complement their existing emissions reduction drives.

The US said the resulting carbon credits would be used to deliver cuts "above and beyond" companies' interim targets; achieve deep reductions in value chain emissions; or contribute to host country's official UN climate goals.

An inspired approach or accounting trick?

At the launch event for the ETA, Kerry said the US wanted to "put the carbon market to work to deploy capital to speed the transition from dirty to clean power, specifically for two purposes: to retire unabated coal-fired power and accelerate renewables".

Ani Dasgupta, CEO of the World Resources Institute, welcomed the initiative, noting the programme had the potential to unlock a new source of funding for the energy transition in developing countries, noting that the current mechanisms "will not deliver… at the speed and scale necessary".

"We appreciate that the US State Department is pursuing an innovative approach to scaling up investments and private capital to accelerate developing countries' transition to cleaner energy," he said. "Done right, leveraging voluntary carbon markets can help unlock billions of dollars from the private sector to accelerate the energy transition."

But observers were quick to criticise the plan and pointed out the success of the initiative hinged on the robustness of its framework and its ability to ensure projects funded through the programme delivered on their stated aim and did not provide cover for companies to avoid making absolute emissions cuts.

"Key inputs to any such program would be trusting what's on the tin," said Chris Cote, Americas lead for ESG and climate research at ratings agency MSCI. "A key question investor may be asking is, 'Do the carbon credits actually remove or avoid emissions?'

Voluntary carbon markets remain a controversial climate solution, given the market is largely unregulated and there is a lack of consensus around what constitutes a "high-integrity" credit and how they can be used in a way that is credible and robust by companies.

Mohamed Adow, director of climate and energy think tank, Power Shift Africa, criticised the move to tie climate finance to voluntary carbon markets, noting that Kerry's scheme threatened to "badly undermine global efforts to cut emissions".

"[Kerry] wants to monetise the global commons," Adow said. "If he was ignorant then it might be excusable, but he's not, which makes what he's doing so egregious. We need to see deep emissions reductions in both the global north and south, not rich polluting companies in the north paying for the privilege of continuing to destroy the planet. These carbon offsets are an accounting trick which will create loopholes for polluters to carry on polluting."

Meanwhile, Leo Roberts, research manager at environmental think tank E3G, said: "There's a clear need for significantly scaled up energy transition finance, but it's hard to see how voluntary carbon credits fit into this. The focus should be on mobilising grant and concessional finance required to leverage the trillions needed to support developing country climate action.

"If such an initiative did come into being, the world would need clear assurances that it would actually deliver a net contribution to decarbonisation, and not become a greenwashing initiative and distraction from what's really needed."

There are fears the ETA could undermine the work being done on Just Energy Transition Partnerships, which are looking to mobilise a mix of grants, concessional loans and investments, and risk sharing instruments to fund plans that help emerging economies wean themselves off fossil fuels.

The US-backed plan could also overlap with ongoing work to finalise the advanced rules and framework around carbon trading established by Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. Observers have noted that developing countries have been clear that the focus of the finance negotiations at this COP should be on grants and concessional finance mechanisms that can help them overcome the structural barriers slowing their energy transition.

Moreover, the attempt to expand the carbon market arguably runs counter to new recommendations put forward by a UN-backed taskforce yesterday, which argued that net zero strategies from corporates and cities should initially focus on cutting emissions at source.

DWS expands number of Paris-aligned Xtrackers corporate bond ETFs

But the proposals also have significant support from a number of countries and green groups, and the US is hoping to build on the consensus that carbon markets can play a crucial role in mobilising private investment in emission reduction projects. The US State Department has enlisted a number of organisations to consult on the framework, including the WRI, the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), the Voluntary Carbon Markets Initiative (VCMI), and the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM).

Dasgupta said the organisations would be focused on ensuring any framework developed to support the programme was robust.

"This process has to ensure guardrails for how companies participate and that the funding advances developing countries' own priorities for a just energy transition, as detailed in the new report from the UN High-Level Expert Group on Net-Zero Emissions Commitments," he said.

Whether inspired or reckless, the ETA is an attempt at finding a new way to unlock much-needed climate finance for poorer nations and quell growing calls at COP27 for richer countries to commit to dramatically ramp up support for countries already facing devastating climate impacts. It remains to be seen whether it can command the widespread support needed to mobilise the billions of dollars of investment that developing economies are demanding.

Financial sector promises under the microscope

The scepticism expressed by some developing economies is understandable, given industrialised nations' record on mobilising climate finance remains decidedly mixed. Richer nations have collectively failed to mobilise the $100bn sum a year promised from 2020 onwards and US and EU diplomats are resisting calls for a significantly more generous settlement from 2025 onwards.

Meanwhile, a year on from the Finance Day at the COP26 Climate Summit at Glasgow where Mark Carney made the much-contested claim that the global financial community stood ready to deploy trillions of dollars of capital in pursuit of net zero emissions, there is even more distrust of the financial sector's willingness to translate net zero targets into near-term investment decisions.

Earlier this month, the Carney-convened Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) - an umbrella group for various financial sector net zero alliances - quietly confirmed it had eased emissions reduction requirements relating to the fossil fuel financing activity of the banks, asset managers, insurers and pension funds that comprise its membership.

And today, campaign group Global Witness published findings that reveals that asset managers that form part of GFANZ continue to ramp up investments in companies accused of driving deforestation. The analysis notes that GFANZ members have acquired an additional ten million shares in Brazilian meat-packing giant JBS since COP26.

Veronica Oakeshott, forest campaigns leader at Global Witness, described GFANZ members' efforts on deforestation as "woefully inadequate". "Protecting forests is essential to tackling the climate crisis, as GFANZ itself recognises," she said. "A year on from COP26, GFANZ membership is at risk of becoming little more than a badge to be worn by banks and financiers, who continue to plough money into practices that are destroying our forests."

As such, an update this morning from Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) alliance - one of a number of sector-specific climate coalition that form GFANZ - that confirmed it had added 21 new members to its fold, bringing its total membership to 291, is unlikely to appease those campaigners tracking the ongoing flows of finance into fossil fuel companies.

The progress report from fellow GFANZ member the Paris Aligned Asset Owners (PAAO) initiative confirming its numbers have now swelled to 57 signatories, representing over $3.3tn of assets under management is likely to secure a similarly mixed response from campaigners who remain sceptical that net zero pledges are being translated into a major slow down in fossil fuel financing.

Net Zero Asset Managers alliance approaches 300 members

However, both announcements do send a major signal on the direction of the global economy and underscore how investors understand the commercial importance of aligning themselves with long-term climate goals. NZAM said its signatories had now committed an average of 39% of their assets to net zero by 2050 and had pledged to ratchet this number to 100% over time as regulatory and policy environments change and target-setting methodologies for new asset classes are developed.

Meanwhile, PAAO said 40 of its members have now disclosed initial targets since March 2021. These developments are a sign that things are changing, albeit gradually, with each decision by an asset manager set to impact conversations in the board rooms of the businesses they hold shares in.

A lack of funding pledges and the focus on industry-led collaboration, controversial and underdeveloped carbon markets, and long-term reform plans is unlikely to provide much comfort to the leaders of sinking Pacific islands, flood-prone South Asian nations or drought-stricken, debt-strapped African nations.

However, the various initiatives do provide evidence of how the financial and private sector is increasingly committed to the net zero transition and is looking to step in to fill the financing gaps left open by governments. They also send a major signal to governments that a growing group of financial and corporate players want an ambitious outcome from the Sharm el Sheikh Summit that can drive ever-increasing flows of climate finance.