FCA warns of 'regulation gap' for investment consultants

Rathi (pictured) said that if investment consultants were more actively regulated, there would be a greater focus on issues such as scheme stress testing and resilience.

Speaking at a Treasury Select Committee hearing into the work of the FCA on Monday (7 November), the regulator's interim chair Richard Lloyd and chief executive Nikhil Rathi also responded to queries from MPs regarding liability-driven investment (LDI) and the issues that had arisen in such strategies since September's Mini Budget.

Treasury Committee member and Conservative MP for West Worcestershire Harriett Baldwin asked Lloyd and Rathi about what they thought had gone wrong with regards to LDI and whether sufficient steps had now been taken to prevent similar issues happening again in the future.

Baldwin also asked if the FCA was seeking further regulatory powers in this area - noting that the watchdog had highlighted the risks, particularly in leveraged LDI, prior to the crisis.

Lloyd responded: "We had pointed to the risk and also that there was a gap in regulation, which is the investment consultants who were advising the pension trustees."

Despite this, Lloyd admitted it was "hard to know" whether better regulation of consultants would have solved the problem - particularly as the trigger for the issues in the LDI market had been so unexpected.

Lloyd did, however, point to some lessons that the FCA itself could learn from the crisis, particularly because some of LDI assets were being managed and supervised from outside the UK.

He said: "Not the whole of the situation is in our hands in terms of regulatory oversight - there are asset managers based in other parts of Europe, for example, where we were reliant on the regulator in that country to give us the data to be able to respond.

"There are some quite big lessons there about how we co-operate and work together with regulators internationally and how we work together in the UK between the regulators that have different parts of the system within their remit."

Managing leverage

Rathi agreed the situation in the gilt market had been "exceptional" but concurred there were a number of lessons for the regulatory community as a whole to think about and reflect on.

In particular, he said there was now a pattern of leverage not being managed well enough during periods of market turbulence - something he said had been seen in both the Archegos case and also, to some extent, in the situation with the London Metals Exchange and the nickel market, which was also reliant on leverage concentrated exposure margin models.

Rathi said, going forward, the FCA would want to see stronger data reporting around leverage and liquidity management - saying all of those regulating the system needed to make sure they were collecting the data and making sure proper data sharing arrangements were in place.

In response to a follow-up question from the committee about the data held on which pension funds had leveraged exposure Rathi said this was a matter for The Pensions Regulator but noted his understanding was that they didn't collect systematic data on pension fund leverage.

Managing stress situations

Rathi did however say that investment consultants could have played a greater role in helping schemes to better manage similar crises in future - noting that part of the challenge in these stress situations was managing the operation challenges.

The regulator would need to see stronger resilience and stronger stress testing going forward as well as more thinking about how people would plan and manage their resilience in such times of stress, he added.

He said: "To that extent, I think if investment consultants were more actively regulated, there would be a greater focus on those issues."

Rathi added: "There were challenges in the resilience of the management to this situation by managers and pension funds. And perhaps if their advisors had been more sensitised to dealing with levels of stress, such as this, some of that risk may have been managed a bit more effectively."