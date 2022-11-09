Musk offloads $3.9bn Tesla shares since Twitter takeover

$19bn since bid announced

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Elon Musk's third offloading of Tesla shares.
Image:

Elon Musk's third offloading of Tesla shares.

Elon Musk has sold $3.9bn of his Tesla stock in the period since moving into Twitter HQ, pushing his total sales since announcing the bid towards $20bn.

Since completing the takeover bid on 28 October, Tesla's share price has fallen 16.8%, according to data from MarketWatch, while year-to-date the price of stock has fallen 52.5%.

This sale marks Musk's third offloading of the electric vehicle company's shares, with $8.5bn sold in April and a further $6.9bn in August, pushing the total amount to $19.3bn since Twitter's board agreed to the all-cash takeover.

Twitter takeover lenders plan to hold $12.7bn debt until early 2023 - reports

This is the second large campaign of Tesla share sales from the CEO, having offloaded a similar total amount last year, supposedly at the whim of a Twitter poll, although it was revealed in SEC filings that Musk had enacted much of this sale prior to asking the question.

Since taking over the social media platform, Musk has become ever more vocal on the site, including an introduction of an $8/month paid subscription service offering users a blue tick regardless of verification, endorsing the Republican party despite arguing Twitter's need to be politically neutral and declaring Twitter to be "the worst" but also "the best".

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

abrdn sales veteran Stuart McGlynn departs after 24 years

Waverton poaches abrdn business development manager Nick Webb

More on Companies

Airbnb still sits at a 32x price to earnings ratio, compared to Booking.com’s 15.3x or Expedia's 9.3x
Companies

Stock Spotlight: Airbnb falls short of five-star rating on valuation but analysts remain optimistic

‘Choppy period of bookings ahead’

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 07 November 2022 • 4 min read
Ireland was the most shorted country in October.
Companies

Asset managers double European short positions amid recession concerns

Ireland becomes most shorted market

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 07 November 2022 • 1 min read
Chris Woodhouse, group chief executive of Evelyn Partners
Companies

Evelyn Partners sees strong Q3 inflows despite decreasing AUM

Net new asset inflows up 6.2%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 07 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Sunak planning £40bn windfall tax grab - reports

03 November 2022 • 2 min read
02

Fundsmith and Baillie Gifford dropped from ACE 40 list

02 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

Jeremy Hunt to outline £60bn in tax rises and spending cuts in Autumn Budget - reports

07 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

Chancellor Hunt mulls dividend tax hit to fill £50bn fiscal hole

04 November 2022 • 1 min read
05

Relationship between FTSE boards and asset managers badly deteriorating

07 November 2022 • 2 min read
06

Industry Voice: Time to buy bonds

03 November 2022 • 5 min read
15 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

PA At Retirement Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot