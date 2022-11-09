Musk offloads $3.9bn Tesla shares since Twitter takeover

Since completing the takeover bid on 28 October, Tesla's share price has fallen 16.8%, according to data from MarketWatch, while year-to-date the price of stock has fallen 52.5%.

This sale marks Musk's third offloading of the electric vehicle company's shares, with $8.5bn sold in April and a further $6.9bn in August, pushing the total amount to $19.3bn since Twitter's board agreed to the all-cash takeover.

This is the second large campaign of Tesla share sales from the CEO, having offloaded a similar total amount last year, supposedly at the whim of a Twitter poll, although it was revealed in SEC filings that Musk had enacted much of this sale prior to asking the question.

Since taking over the social media platform, Musk has become ever more vocal on the site, including an introduction of an $8/month paid subscription service offering users a blue tick regardless of verification, endorsing the Republican party despite arguing Twitter's need to be politically neutral and declaring Twitter to be "the worst" but also "the best".