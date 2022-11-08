Only 2% of financial institutions disclose financing to low-income countries

Only 20% of financial institutions publicly acknowledge their impact on people and the planet.

The findings follow "a dramatic withdrawal of assets from these areas" and "need urgently addressing", the alliance said.

The WBA's research follows a study commissioned by the governments of Egypt and the UK that shows emerging and developing countries, excluding China, need more than $2trn a year in investment from 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Majority of banks failing to set sufficient carbon reduction targets

A total of 400 banks, asset owners, asset managers and insurers were assessed on their contribution towards a just and sustainable economy through its Financial System Benchmark.

The findings, published today (8 November) at COP27, revealed that only 20% of financial institutions publicly acknowledge their impact on people and planet, with less than 5% acknowledging they have a process to identify the impact of their activities on nature.

The research also found that less than 40% of financial institutions have disclosed long-term net zero targets and of these commitments, only 2% have resulted in interim targets, of which just 1% are backed by scientific evidence.

With the benchmark highlighting the challenges and complexity of aligning the financial sector with sustainable development, the WBA is calling on financial institutions to acknowledge the environmental and social impact of all financing activities and set targets against these impacts.

Financial institutions should set net zero and interim emission reduction targets and require clients and investees to do the same, the non-profit said.

Mixed assets only ESG funds to keep money in volatile markets

Andrea Webster, World Benchmarking Alliance's Financial Systems lead, commented: "Different parts of the finance sector have different roles to play in triggering the powerful domino-effect that is needed to mainstream sustainable finance. Providing transparency shows us what is currently being achieved, what can be scaled and which areas need urgent collaboration.

"We have developed this Benchmark as a tool for change. Yes it shows a dismal picture overall of where we are now, but the intention is for it to provide a roadmap for companies themselves."

She added: "While we recognise that great efforts are being made by many, frustration is high and trust in the sector is low.

"This benchmark provides a basis for hard but meaningful conversations. There is no hiding from the fact the world is behind on where it should be towards net zero and in ensuring that no one is left behind. We need a social transition as well as an energy transition."