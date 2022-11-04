Strong US jobs figures 'won't shift Fed stance'

The American economy added 261,000 more jobs in October, higher than the forecast 195,000.

In addition, the September numbers have been revised upward from 263,000 to 315,000 bringing the unemployment rate to 3.7%, close to a 50 year low.

Average hourly earnings came slightly above expectation at +0.4% (versus 0.3%) indicating continued wage inflation.

Vincent Mortier, group chief investment officer at Amundi, argued the still strong job market does not support a shift in rate-raising stance from the Fed.

He said: "Signs of some moderation are emerging in wage growth, but this remains above pre-crisis trends, though decelerating sequentially."

'Dovish' Bank of England message heralds faster turnaround for investors

Fed chairman Jerome Powell said this week, as he increased interest rates by 0.75%, that while he expects the pace of the rate hike to slow (with +0.5% expected for the December meeting), the end rate is likely to be higher than what the market is currently pricing.

James Bentley, director of Financial Markets Online, said while the Fed will have been looking for signs it can keep tightening if needed, "the rest of the world has been holding its breath hoping the employment picture will give US rate setters pause for thought".

The ECB and Bank of England don't want to keep hiking hard, he said, noting that both central banks also raised their base rate by 0.75% in recent days.

Bentley added: "[The ECB and BoE] are staring down the barrel of recessions and need to catch a break. Chances are they won't. What this means for markets is that there will likely be no end to the dollar strength that has been making life so difficult for everyone else."

Stocks gave a mixed reaction to the US jobs data, going down then up, with dollar strength indicating the market is expecting the Fed to continue in their rate hikes.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said yesterday (3 November) during the rate increase announcement that he did not intend to hike rates as high as the 5% to 6% that financial markets had priced in.

But Bentley said the international picture is more complex: "There's a feeling the US is in the driving seat now and everyone else is just along for the ride," he said.