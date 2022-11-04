HSBC under fresh pressure to break up - reports

Michael Huang, Ping An’s chairman, said HSBC’s performance had fallen “far below” that of its rivals

This would involve shaving off HSBC's Asian business as a separate entity, The Times reports.

State-backed Chinese group Ping An Asset Management was behind public intervention, which, by owning 8% of the company, is HSBC's biggest shareholder,

Ping An has previously made similar calls privately, according to reports. The move to go public has been seen as an escalation in its pressure campaign.

He said that Ping An "will support any initiatives including a spin-off that are conducive to improve HSBC's performance and value", according to the Times, and he urged the bank to make deeper cost cuts.

Huang called on HSBC to focus on Asia: To "review its global resource allocation strategy, reallocate more resources to Asia to gain higher return, and exit sub-scale peripheral ex-Asian markets".

The comments have heaped pressure on HSBC's board and especially Mark Tucker, its chairman, who has rejected Ping An's proposal.

Ping An Asset Management is part of the giant insurance group Ping An. Two Chinese state-controlled investment firms are its biggest shareholders, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

HSBC has always straddled East and West. Based in London, it was founded in Hong Kong in 1865, which remains its single biggest market. The bank makes most of its money in Asia.

In a statement, Huang said the global finance model that once dominated and shaped the global financial industry in the last century "is no longer competitive" and its "weaknesses, costs and risks have become increasingly evident".

HSBC should "think of what a ‘new global model' should look like", he added, by "carefully evaluating the value and business contribution of each aspect".

The bank, he said, needed to strike a "balance between its global finance model and cross-border systemic and geopolitical risks to achieve long-term, sustained and steady operation".

HSBC has cut thousands of jobs since 2020, but Huang said the bank needed to go further: "We suggest HSBC be much more aggressive in radically reducing its costs."

An HSBC spokesperson said that the bank is on track to meet its financial targets, and has "kept a tight grip on costs by driving greater efficiencies across the organisation".