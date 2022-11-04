Mixed assets only ESG funds to keep money in volatile markets

ESG mixed asset funds have fared better than their peers and conventional rivals in a choppy first three quarters of 2022, according to Refinitiv Lipper data.

Mixed asset ESG funds managed to stay in the black over the whole period, if only just for the third quarter.

They took £3bn in the nine months to the end of September, adding £106m in the last three months of the period.

Overall, amid talk of a rush for the exits from ESG funds throughout this year, investors have kept faith in the sector.

Morgan Stanley IM expands ESG range with two new funds

Global ESG equity funds are in the black to the tune of £10.9bn, while their conventional equivalents have seen redemptions of £46.3bn. 

Over the third quarter, however, ESG equity funds have suffered outflows of £3.4bn, as investors pivot to Equity Global Income.

Refinitiv Lipper attributed this to less a fall in favour for ESG and more "a general shunning of equities"..."rather than [investors] taking a view of the performance merits of these strategies".

Conventional fund peers have seen £20.7bn of redemptions over the same period, bolstering this view.

20% of sustainable funds 'fall short' of SFDR standards

While ESG bond flows are in the black to the tune of £1.2bn over three quarters, that turns to -£1.3bn over the third quarter, compared to inflows of £1.3bn for conventional bond funds.

Alternatives ESG saw outflows of £692m over the first three quarters (and -£1.1bn over the quarter), with conventional alternatives experiencing about 10 times this.

Dewi John, head of Lipper Research for UK and Ireland, said: "Over the first three-quarters of the year, [ESG] equity, bond and mixed asset funds have resisted the negative flows that have beset their conventional peers. 

"However, a waning tide will eventually see all boats lower, and that's what we have seen in Q3, as flows went negative for ESG equities and bonds, with only mixed assets managing to keep a toehold in positive territory."

