Government pauses drive for FCA overrule power

Two days after statement to the contrary

The so-called regulatory ‘call in’ power amendment would enable the Treasury to “direct a regulator to make, amend or revoke rules”.
A planned amendment that would allow the government to put pressure on the Financial Conduct Authority to change rules it does not like has been postponed after pressure from MPs.

The so-called regulatory ‘call in' power amendment would enable the Treasury to "direct a regulator to make, amend or revoke rules". 

It was referred to in the Financial Services and Markets Bill, which is currently passing through the Commons, and trailed by Ministers, but no details of what it would entail have been shared with Parliament or regulators, a fact that has angered MPs on the Treasury Committee.

Under scrutiny from the Treasury Committee, the government had planned to formally add the call in power as an amendment to the bill. But in a letter to the committee on 31 October it has dropped that plan until a later date.

Interim chair of the Treasury Committee Angela Eagle, branded the government's proposed ‘call in' power "controversial and potentially risky". 

She added: "That is why we are calling for the government to be open and transparent in its decision making, and to provide timely parliamentary scrutiny in the Commons, in order to avoid any adverse unintended consequences of legislating for this power."

The Committee's report on the future of financial services regulation, published in June, stressed the importance of safeguarding regulatory independence.

It cautioned it would remain alert to evidence that regulators are coming under undue pressure to inappropriately weaken standards.

