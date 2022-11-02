Fundsmith and Baillie Gifford dropped from ACE 40 list

The Fundsmith fund was axed for being one of too many global equity funds with a growth style bias on the list. Morningstar, which helps compile the ACE 40, also advised in favour of a broader approach than just the Fundsmith strategy through a sustainable lens.

Baillie Gifford Global Stewardship lost out due to overlapping too much with the other two Baillie Gifford global equity funds on the list, which all have a distinct growth style bias, and similar return profiles.

Asset managers struggle to evidence ESG considerations when taking positions

Schroder Global Sustainable Value Equity has been added to the ACE 40, under the category ‘considers'.

The fund - managed by Simon Adler, Liam Nunn and Roberta Barr - will only invest in companies the team identify as undervalued ESG leaders.

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, said this strategy "offers customers a value approach that invests in companies that have a positive impact on society and are industry leading".

As such, the fund would complement other growth oriented, global equity options on the ACE 40 list, he added.

A third of the ACE 40 constituents were first or second quartile performers against industry peers in both the sustainable and wider industry.

Over three years, 59% of ACE 40 constituents were first or second quartile, rising to 71% over five years.

Lipski said many funds with an ESG overlay have a relatively restricted investment universe, which can lead to portfolio biases.

He added: "Performance in recent years has been boosted by growth orientated sectors such as tech stocks - which have taken a hit more recently. Geographical focusses can be regional, such as UK and Europe which continue to lead the world in ESG adoption, or in style.

"But the choices are growing and it is important to take a long-term view and remember that the year to date has been particularly challenging. There are plenty of great long-term sustainable options out there."

The ACE 40 list is broken down into core, low cost, adventurous, income and smaller company options.