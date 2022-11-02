Government appoints fund managers of Big Nature Impact fund

Beth Brearley
Government appoints fund managers of Big Nature Impact fund

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has appointed Federated Hermes and Finance Earth as the fund managers of a new public-private impact fund investing in restoring nature.

The launch of the Big Nature Impact fund was announced in the Autumn Budget and Spending Review last year on the back of the Dasgupta Review, an independent report on the economics of biodiversity conducted by Sir Partha Dasgupta and commissioned by the government in the 2019 Spring Statement.

At the 2021 Spending Review, the government also announced plans to raise at least £500m of private investment into nature's recovery every year by 2027 and more than £1bn a year by 2030, including £30m public investment in the Big Nature Impact fund.

Schroders unveils 'Plan for Nature'

This is in addition to allocating £140m to assessing the extent and condition of the country's natural habitats. The government has already launched the Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund (NEIRF).

The appointment of Federated Hermes and Finance Earth as fund managers of the Big Nature Impact fund follows a "competitive procurement exercise" and will see the fund managers begin engaging with investors and project developers.

Defra will support the fund by providing seed investment and will oversee the fund's mandate and governance through a limited partnership agreement with the fund managers and other investors. 

