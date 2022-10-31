Ex-Ruffer CEO joins board of CG Asset Management

Clemmie Vaughan

clock • 1 min read
Clemmie Vaughan
Image:

Clemmie Vaughan

Former Ruffer CEO Clemmie Vaughan has joined the board of CG Asset Management as a non-executive director.

Vaughan is a City veteran who has been a professional investor globally across equities, bonds, real estate, digital currencies, credit, and gold. 

She spent 17 years with Ruffer, most recently as CEO and partner at the firm. 

She is also a former non-executive director of Electric and General Investment fund, an OEIC invested in an international portfolio of companies.

Nikko AM bolsters senior leadership with duo

Vaughan said CG Asset Management is a business she has "long admired".  

"It has a strong and successful investment philosophy, and I am thrilled to have been asked to serve as a non-executive director and chair-elect. I look forward to joining the board at what is a very exciting time for the CGAM business," she added.

Alastair Laing, CEO of CG Asset Management, said Vaughan's "depth of experience across the investment and non-investment universe makes her uniquely qualified to help guide us through this period of growth for our business".

Related Topics

More on Business roles

Alistair Yeoman of Momentum Global Investment Management
Business roles

MGIM makes two business development consultant hires

Alistair Yeoman and Jonathan Garner

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 01 November 2022 • 1 min read
Mel Stride is the new secretary of state for work and pensions
People moves

Mel Stride appointed new pensions secretary

Follows Chloe Smith

Holly Roach
Holly Roach
clock 26 October 2022 • 1 min read
Rebecca Broadbent, who joined the firm in 2020 as client relationship manager, has been promoted to sales director within the UK wholesale distribution team.
Business roles

M&G Investments fills two positions in UK distribution team

Senior promotion and new hire

Elliot Burr
clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Rishi Sunak to press ahead with 'intervention power' over financial regulators

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

T. Rowe Price appoints new head of EMEA distribution

27 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

GFANZ drops partnership with UN's Race to Zero

28 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: How can gold be integrated into sustainable portfolios?

27 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Industry Voice Webinar: Kempen Sustainable Equity Team to discuss 'Why Quality + Sustainability will define the winners in the long-run'

27 October 2022 • 1 min read
06

Industry anticipates BoE to slow rate hikes and adopt cautious approach

28 October 2022 • 4 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot