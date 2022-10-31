Ex-Ruffer CEO joins board of CG Asset Management

Vaughan is a City veteran who has been a professional investor globally across equities, bonds, real estate, digital currencies, credit, and gold.

She spent 17 years with Ruffer, most recently as CEO and partner at the firm.

She is also a former non-executive director of Electric and General Investment fund, an OEIC invested in an international portfolio of companies.

Vaughan said CG Asset Management is a business she has "long admired".

"It has a strong and successful investment philosophy, and I am thrilled to have been asked to serve as a non-executive director and chair-elect. I look forward to joining the board at what is a very exciting time for the CGAM business," she added.

Alastair Laing, CEO of CG Asset Management, said Vaughan's "depth of experience across the investment and non-investment universe makes her uniquely qualified to help guide us through this period of growth for our business".