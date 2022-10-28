UN: Investment in battling climate change to decline

Between January and September this year climate change mitigation and adaptation sectors had 7% and 12% fewer new projects

Between January and September this year climate change mitigation and adaptation sectors had 7% and 12% fewer new projects announced respectively.

Climate change investment had been increasing since 2015 when the Sustainable Development Goals were introduced. Last year also saw a strong acceleration in renewable energy.

"The boom was supported by post-Covid stimulus investment packages, especially in Europe, and loose financing conditions for international project finance worldwide," the report said.

"Total project values in 2021 were twice the pre-pandemic level. This momentum is now at risk."

Capital Group survey: Lack of innovation holding back ESG adoption

Part of the decline is due to the overall fall in foreign direct investment, which was down 31% in the second quarter of this year, compared to the first and 7% less than the quarterly average of 2021.

"The negative trend reflects a shift in investor sentiment due to the food, fuel and finance crises around the world, the Ukraine war, rising inflation and interest rates and fears of a coming recession," the report said.

Climate change investment trends

In terms of the current international climate change projects developed economies make up two-thirds of the deals and investments.

Europe accounts for more than half of the renewables' projects, with more than 700 in the first three quarters of 2022. North America and developing Asia attracted about 200 projects each. Latin American and the Caribbean and Africa had 150 and 100 projects, respectively.

However, the report warns that while the current downward trend in investment is hitting "extractive industries" and "fossil fuel based energy generation" the current environment could lead to a "renewed push for investments in fossil-fuel based energy".

The report went on to note that high profits of multinationals in these sectors combined with the energy crisis has caused the interest.

It said "an early indication" was the value of cross-border M&As in the extractive industry, which rose six-fold in the first three quarters of 2022.

"The shift from fossil-fuel to green investments to support the energy transition risks a setback, due to the loss of momentum in renewables and high oil and gas prices," the report commented.