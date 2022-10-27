LGIM launches low-carbon Japanese and Asian ETFs

Use Foxberry benchmarks

The ETFs both listed today (27 October) on the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Borse and SIX exchanges
Legal & General Investment Management has launched two new ETFs seeking to provide low-carbon exposure to Asian markets.

The L&G Asia Pacific ex Japan ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF and L&G Japan ESG Exclusions Paris Aligned UCITS ETF both listed today (27 October) on the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Borse and SIX exchanges.

The Article 9 ETFs both have a total expense ratio of 0.16%, and join the growing suite of LGIM's passives, after launching four thematic ETFs last month.

The ETFs use the Foxberry Sustainability Consensus Pacific ex Japan Total Return index and Foxberry Sustainability Consensus Japan Total Return index as their benchmarks, which utilise a sustainability committee to monitor industry developments and ensure alignment to ESG goals.

Aanand Venkatramanan, head of ETFs, EMEA at LGIM, said: "We believe environmental, social and governance risks are financially material and see responsible investing as the incorporation of ESG considerations into investment decisions.

"The launch of these two new Paris Aligned ETFs is a demonstration of our continued commitment to providing investors with access to a range of strategies that account for ESG risk, an aspect that has become increasingly important for clients."

He added: "We are pleased to bring this unique investment proposition to the market, which combines our ETF expertise and our leadership on Climate and Responsible Investing."

