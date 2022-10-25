Quilter Investors hires new head of responsible investment

Quilter Investors has hired Marisol Hernandez as its new head of responsible investment.

The new head will report to chief investment officer Marcus Brookes, and will be responsible for the development and implementation of Quilter Investors responsible investment policies and activities.

She will replace former head Eimear Toomey, who left the business earlier this year.

Hernandez was previously at the United Nations Principles of Responsible Investment (UNPRI) as a responsible investment adviser and alternative investments consultant. Working as head of asset owners, she developed developing programs for the selection, appointment and monitoring of investment managers and passive investments.

More than half of investors prefer engagement over divestment on ESG

She was also responsible developing the first industry standard responsible investment due diligence questionnaire and guide for hedge funds, helping with the implementation of responsible investment across the hedge fund industry.

As well as that, Hernadez worked as a responsible investment and a quant specialist for institutional investors for over a decade.

Brookes said he was "delighted" to have Hernandez joining.

He said Quilter as a whole had "come a long way in a short space of time" with its sustainable focus and product offerings. Earlier this year, Quilter launched a responsible and sustainable version of its pre-established WealthSelect Managed Portfolio Service.

Quilter CEO Paul Feeney steps down

But Brookes said there was "more to be done and that we cannot rest on our laurels".

Building this momentum in its sustainability branch was a priority for Hernandez, who said: "Responsible investment has surged in popularity in recent years, but with that has brought challenges that need to be addressed."

She said there was "still be a lot of confusion on terminology and approaches and as such it has become crucial to be clear and precise in what it is we want to achieve in this space, where people, profits and planet can coexist".

"Quilter Investors has the ambition and drive to make responsible investment a success and make it part of the fabric of financial advice and I am excited to be part of this journey," the new head added.

 

 

