WisdomTree: Thematics continue to garner European inflows in Q3

Performance-wise, sustainable energy production and agriculture were the only themes that have beaten the broad equity market, represented by MSCI ACWI.

Year-to-date, climate change and sustainability themes continued to resonate the most with investors and have gathered the bulk of the flows in Europe, while sustainable energy production has seen the largest positive net inflows with $3.6bn so far in 2022.

However, cybersecurity focused ETFs and AI & Big Data focused open-ended funds were the only tech themes that have gathered significant positive net inflows in the thematic space in Q3 and so far in 2022, regardless of a challenging performance environment.

Pierre Debru, head of quantitative research and multi-asset solutions, Europe, WisdomTree, said: "Thematic fund flows in Europe, this year, remain positive despite the risk off sentiment. We view this as an indication that thematic have taken a strategic place in investors' portfolios rather than just being used as tactical exposures."

Debru added that the significant flows into climate change and sustainability themes "demonstrate that ESG-related strategies still have a role in portfolios regardless of the current market conditions".

He said: "We expect this trend to continue as policymakers begin turning their attention to COP27."

Thematic launches continue at a rapid clip in 2022 despite lacklustre performance. In the first nine months of the year, 56 ETFs were launched, surpassing the record for launches, set in 2021, by 12.

Year-to-date negative performance across many themes led to a continued decrease of the overall assets under management resulting in the total drop of $100bn.

In Q3, blockchain, sustainable energy storage and fintech held up better than the other themes, with blockchain being the only theme that posted positive returns for the quarter.

Performance dispersion remains extremely elevated between the funds targeting the same themes. Within sustainable energy production, the best fund outperformed the worst fund by about 70% year-to-date.

Debru added: "Technology, which in 2022 has been one of the hardest hit sectors performance wise, continues to show bright spots with several themes gathering assets over Q3."

"The continuation of asset building from H1 might signal that investors see entry opportunities emerging as many corners within tech, like cloud and blockchain equities, are trading at significant discounts."