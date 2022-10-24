Schroder BSC Social Impact proposes investment policy shake-up

NAV total return positive for the year

According to the AIC, Schroder BSC Social Impact’s share price total return is down 4.4% in the past year.
The Schroder BSC Social Impact trust is seeking shareholder approval to make a suite of changes to its investment policy in a bid to hedge the portfolio against rising inflation and boost liquidity.

According to its annual results to the end of June 2022, the trust, managed by Big Society Capital, has been increasing its allocation to investments "that stand to benefit from inflation over time".

While the trust mainly invests in a portfolio of private market impact funds, co-investments and direct investments in order to gain exposure to private market social impact investments, it also has a liquid allocation.

Throughout the reporting period, the portfolio managers have repositioned the trust's liquid investments for an inflationary and rising interest rate environment, by increasing exposure to renewable energy investment trusts and floating rate securities.

In addition, the trust is now seeking shareholders' approval to update the investment policy and increase the limit that the trust can invest in mixed debt and equity impact funds from 10% to 30%.

While some of the company's higher impact investments involve the staged deployment of capital over multiple years, the trust is aiming to mitigate any cash drag on returns through its liquid ESG allocation.

To do so, the managers have requested for the current 20% allocation limit to liquid ESG investments to be increased to 30% in order to boost the trust's ability to "allocate capital most efficiently whilst holding significant levels of cash to meet anticipated fund drawdowns".

Despite the challenging backdrop, the trust has managed to maintain its NAV total return in positive territory in the year to June 2022. According to the results, the trust's NAV total return was 1.6%, versus 6.1% in 2021. 

Liquid ESG investments detracted from performance during the year with a negative contribution of 0.7%, mainly due to weakness in the credit markets in the second half of the financial year, while ‘mature' private assets investments boosted NAV performance with a 3.5% return.

During the year, the trust traded at an average discount of 0.5%, ending the financial year at a 1.1% premium. However, as at 20 October 2022, it is now trading at a discount of 8.4%, following recent weakness in its share price.

According to the AIC, Schroder BSC Social Impact's share price total return is down 4.4% in the past year, while the Morningstar IT Flexible Investment sector's share price return has declined by 10.1%.

