Retail sales slump by 1.4% in September

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Food store sales volumes fell by 1.8% last month, which leaves them 3.2% below their pre-coronavirus levels in February 2020 | Credit: iStock
Retail sales fell by 1.4% in September as Britons continued to grapple with an environment of soaring inflation, while confidence among consumers neared a 50-year low in October.

This figure follows a fall of 1.7% in August and is higher than the 0.5% dip economists expected. The core retail sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, dropped 1.5% month-to-month, according to the Office for National Statistics.

On an annualised basis, retail sales plunged 6.9% in September, versus the 5% expected.  Core retail sales tumbled 6.2% in the reported month, against expectations of a 4.1% fall, higher than the previous month's figure of 5.3%. 

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the latest figures were "considerably worse than expected" and added that although it was "disappointing" it was also "unsurprising, [and the] latest instalment in the saga of the cost-of-living crisis".

Emma Mogford, fund manager of the Premier Miton Monthly Income fund, said: "This troubling retail sales figure adds to my view that the UK is headed for recession." 

She added: "I expect retail sales to get worse in 2023 as consumers face higher mortgage costs, higher rental costs and possibly higher energy bills too."

UK retail sales slump more sharply than expected in August

Food store sales volumes fell by 1.8% last month, which leaves them 3.2% below pre-coronavirus levels in February 2020.

Among non-store retailing, which is predominantly made up of online retailers, sales volumes fell by 3.0%. Despite this fall, sales volumes were 18% above their February 2020 levels.

Non-food stores sales volumes fell by 0.6% in September and are 2.7% below February 2020 levels. Automotive fuel sales volumes fell by 1.3%, 10.2% below their pre-pandemic levels.

Inflation - where to next?

While retailers continue to mention the effect of rising prices and the cost of living on sales volumes, the ONS said that data for September is also affected by the bank holiday for the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, when many retailers closed.

Consumer confidence

Against the backdrop of political turmoil, and as UK households continue to grapple with rising prices, consumer confidence hovered around a 50-year low in October. 

The consumer confidence index, a frequently monitored indicator of how individuals feel about their personal finances and broader economic prospects, increased just two points from the previous month to -47 in October, according to GfK.

UK inflation rises to 10.1% in September

October's reading was only slightly higher than September's reading, which was the lowest since records began in 1974.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said not only were households worried about the prospect of rising food, energy and possibly mortgage costs, but also the "likelihood of tax rises and even austerity measures".

Valeria Martinez
