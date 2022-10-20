M&G Investments fills two positions in UK distribution team

Senior promotion and new hire

Rebecca Broadbent, who joined the firm in 2020 as client relationship manager, has been promoted to sales director within the UK wholesale distribution team.
M&G Investments has bolstered its UK distribution team with a duo of appointments to boost relationships with wealth and partnership clients.

With a particular onus on family offices, her new role looks to develop the firm's presence in the London wealth market.

M&G changes management of climate solutions fund

Katie Hammond has been hired as client relationship manager for M&G's UK wholesale division. Hammond brings a range of experience within the asset management industry, holding multiple positions including portfolio analyst and sales support. 

In her new role, Hammond will extend M&G's fund offering to rating companies, global banks and IFA networks in the UK, supporting Jasmine Miller and David Halfacre and the strategic partnerships team.

Alex Matcham, head of UK wholesale sales at M&G, said: "Rebecca's promotion and Katie's appointment further emphasise our commitment to our clients in the UK and the experience they bring will strengthen and complement our team's capabilities across the investment industry."

