Jupiter initiates share buyback as AUM takes hit despite slowing outflows

Matthew Beesley, CEO of the firm, said the Q3 figures were “encouraging”

The £10m share buyback programme will start on 24 October and is part of the company's target to return at least 70% of underlying earnings per share for 2021 and 2022.

The announcement came as part of trading update published on 20 October, which Matthew Beesley, CEO of the firm, deemed "encouraging".

Jupiter reported net outflows of £0.6bn for the quarter, down from £2bn in the second quarter and £1.6bn in the first quarter. Market loss also reduced to £0.8bn down from £4.5bn in Q2 and £3.6bn in Q1.

The firm's assets under management ended the quarter at £47.4bn, more than 20% loss since the end of Q3 last year, when its assets were £60.7bn.

Liontrust suffers £1.6bn outflows in three months

The majority of this loss has come from the firm's retail and wholesale business, which saw its AUM fall to £41.9bn, down from £54.4bn at the end of Q3 2021.

In the three months to the end of September net redemptions were £1.1bn, lower than the previous two quarters, which were both £1.9bn.

Jupiter said client demand for UK and European equities products "remained subdued". It added that it saw net outflows from its unconstrained fixed income strategies, but these "were much reduced from the first half of the year".

The company added outflows were offset by flows into the Strategic Absolute Return Bond fund and NZS Capital's global equity strategies.

The institutional business, meanwhile, had a positive quarter with net inflows of £0.5bn and the company expected momentum to continue in the fourth quarter as it had already funded another £500m in mandates in the first week of October.

Man Group hit by FX impact but absolute return aids results

Beesley said: "Since my appointment, I have sought to take decisive actions to ensure we have the optimal operating model to succeed in a competitive environment. This includes reducing our cost base, streamlining the fund range and restructuring our management team.

"Although this work is ongoing, we have made a good start and this, combined with the success of our existing strategies and new growth opportunities ahead of us, gives me confidence that Jupiter is well placed for a return to sustainable growth."

Earlier this month (7 October), Jupiter revealed it was splitting its CIO role and had plans to restructure a third of its funds.

Jupiter's share price rose on early morning trading, but has retreated to a loss of 0.17%, while the FTSE 250 is down 0.4%.