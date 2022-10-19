HSBC MSCI World Value ESG UCITS ETF launched today (19 October) on the London Stock Exchange, with a total expense ratio of 0.25%.

It will track the MSCI Target Value SRI Screened World & Emerging indices, which apply standard restrictions to companies gaining revenue from controversial weapons and thermal coal and aims to gain exposure to a 20% ESG score improvement of the factor index, relative to its parent market-cap weighted index.

HSBC AM will open the remaining portfolios over the next three weeks, starting with the HSBC MSCI World Small Cap ESG UCITS ETF this Friday (21 October).

It has a TER of 0.25%, and will be followed by HSBC MSCI Emerging Markets Value ESG ETF the following week (28 October), with a TER of 0.35%. Finally, the HSBC MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap ESG ETF will launch on 7 November and will have a TER of 0.35%.

The small-cap funds will track the MSCI Emerging Small Cap Select SRI Screened ESG index and the MSCI World Small Cap ESG Leaders SRI Select index, respectively.

The former index is comprised of firms demonstrating a robust ESG profile as well as "a positive trend to improving that profile", whereas the latter targets 50% of the underlying MSCI parent index, focusing on companies with high ESG ratings relative to their sector counterparts.

HSBC AM said the new ETFs are intended to help investors build non-standard risk exposures into their portfolio based on differing value factors, with all four ETFs focused on ESG considerations.

Olga de Tapia, global head of ETF and indexing sales at HSBC AM, said the company's aim is "to build an investor toolkit that allows them to incorporate different factor exposures, starting with the value factor and small capitalisation".

She added: "This product set provides investors with a means of building non-standard risk exposures into their portfolios and can be used as an alternative to standard market capitalisation indices."