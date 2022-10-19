UK inflation rises to 10.1% in September

The Consumer Prices Index rose by 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August, the Office for National Statistics said today (19 October).

Food and non-alcoholic beverages made the largest upward contribution to the change in the annual inflation rate last month, while falling pump prices for motor fuels helped offset figures.

UK inflation cools to 9.9% in August as petrol prices dip

Rising food and drink prices, which hit its highest level since April 1980, rose by 14.6% over the last year, up from 13.1% in August. The largest upward effects came from bread and cereals, meat products, and milk, cheese and eggs in September.

The year-on-year UK inflation reach was slightly higher than expected, with Deutsche Bank saying in a research note on Monday (17 October) that the September rate would edge up to 10%.

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said that although issues caused directly by the mini-budget might have eased, the pressure on the consumer and the bond market remain in place.

Deutsche Bank: UK CPI will not return to target until early 2025

"The Bank of England would be looking at a full 1% increase at its next meeting if it were not for the pain the consumer is feeling and, given the reversal of government policy, that is only going to get worse. This inflation number leaves the Bank between a rock and a hard place."

Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, said that the dip in inflation seen in August "appears to have been a fluke", adding that "with the rapidly changing environment we are currently living in we are unlikely to see inflation fall for some time yet".

"Today's news shows inflation remains stubbornly high and likely means the Bank feels it has no choice but to take decisive action with a 75 basis points hike," he said.