Invesco expands ETF range with new US Treasury bond strategy

With an ongoing charges figure of 0.06% per annum, the ETF will allow investors to tailor their portfolio's duration and yield curve exposures to meet their own requirements, the firm said.

The new ETF tracks the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index, which measures the performance of US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate, nominal debt issued by the US Treasury with maturities of greater than 10 years.

Paul Syms, head of EMEA fixed income ETF product management at Invesco, said: "Fixed income investors with duration or yield objectives can manage their exposures through maturity buckets.

"Our research shows investors could maintain the same duration and gain potentially 35 basis points in additional yield by adopting a barbell approach - combining ETFs that target the 1-3 year and 10+ year maturity buckets - versus a holding in the 7-10 year bucket, which is currently looking relatively expensive."

The fund managers will use portfolio modelling tools and techniques to buy and hold a proportion of the index securities that represents the characteristics of the entire index.

The objective of this sampling method is to replicate the index performance as closely as possible while reducing the costs that would normally be taken on with full replication.

This launch completes Invesco's US Treasury range, which has $5.5bn of assets under management. The range is made up of five maturity buckets - 0-1 year, 1-3 year, 3-7 year, 7-10 year and now 10+ year - as well as an ETF that offers exposure across the entire curve.

Gary Buxton, head of EMEA ETFs and indexed strategies at Invesco, said: "We expect fixed income to remain an important driver of growth in the European ETF market, and precision products such as these maturity ranges will enable investors to construct better portfolios and take more control of their investments."