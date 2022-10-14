Hipgnosis launches share buyback scheme

The buyback scheme will run from today until 8 December and will be managed by Singer Capital Markets Securities.

Any shares purchased as part of the scheme will count towards Hipgnosis' general buyback authority of 14.99% of the company's issued share capital.

Stock Spotlight: Hipgnosis entertains investors despite uninspiring debt refinancing

No further details have yet been revealed by the firm.

Senior analyst at QuotedData Matthew Read said it was "good to see Hipgnosis taking some action on what is now an extreme discount" but would not address the "fundamental problem".

"The market is concerned about Hipgnosis's ability to collect the cash it is due," he explained. "We need to see evidence that cash receipts are closer to profits, we also need to see whether the current discount rate used to value its portfolio remains appropriate. A meaningful increase in the discount rate could push down its NAV to the point where borrowings look excessive (perhaps even triggering some action by the lender).

"Using debt to buy back shares at these levels boosts income (including cash income) on a per share basis, helping SONG meeting any interest cover covenant. However, it reduces the margin of safety on any asset cover covenant."

Paul Flood, head of multi-asset at Newton Investment Managemennt, added: "We continue to see long term growth in music streaming so it is good to see the manager returning capital to shareholders through a share buyback. We have been actively encouraging the manager to create long term value for shareholders through share buybacks rather than through acquisitions of new catalogues, as they can effectively purchase their existing catalogue of some of the best music content in history at attractive prices through share buybacks.

"Governance of investment trusts is of utmost importance to us and it is good to see the board and the manager taking it seriously. While many investors may have bought this investment for the stable income, as long-term investors, we would also be in favour of seeing the dividend cancelled to reinvest in share buybacks at this point, as we see this as a unique opportunity for the manager to create value for shareholders."

The move comes less than two weeks after the trust launched a $700m debt refinancing programme in order to pay off its existing revolving credit facility and fund working capital, described by QuotedData head of investment companies James Carthew as the "fundraising of last resort".

Hipgnosis Songs Fund's discount remains wide, now sitting at 41.6%, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies, which Winterflood Securities equity research analyst Shavar Halberstadt recently attributed to "lingering investor concerns" over dividends and the potential for further investment.